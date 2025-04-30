America's Number One Flight Park Is A Soaring Georgia Resort Escape With Unmatched Mountain Views
When it comes to outdoor adventure, the American Southeast has plenty of options for thrill-seekers and explorers. The area of north Georgia and south Tennessee, in particular, is well-known for having some of the best hiking trails and natural wonders in the region. One such place is Lookout Mountain, which straddles the state line and offers pristine views of the stunning landscape. But, what if you could see the mountains and forests while flying in a hang glider? It's possible if you go to Lookout Mountain Flight Park (LMFP) in Rising Fawn, Georgia, America's number one flight park.
Located just outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee's scenic city with a flourishing arts scene, this flight park is unlike anything else you can experience in the area. If you've never been on a hang glider before, the experience is transformative, and you'll probably want to keep coming back for more. Best of all, you don't need extensive experience to take advantage of the park, as they have a flight school to teach you the fundamentals.
So, if you're ready to take to the skies and experience the majesty of Georgia and Tennessee's wilderness, now is the perfect time to pack a bag and head over to Lookout Mountain.
What to expect at Lookout Mountain Flight Park
There are two unique ways to fly at Lookout Mountain Flight Park: hang glider or paraglider. Both options offer the addictive fun of soaring over the trees, and both options are equally accessible to newbies and experienced gliders alike. Even if you don't know what a paraglider is (basically a parachute with a harness), you can learn to fly like a pro after several rounds of instruction.
Part of what makes LMFP so enjoyable is that there are classes to match every budget and skill level. On the low end, you can pay for a single day of training for $199 (at the time of this writing). As you progress, you can participate in a weekend course or upgrade to a VIP tandem flight. Once you've mastered the basics, you can rent a glider and soar to your heart's content!
The instructors at LMFP have been gliding and teaching for over 40 years. The park is a family-run business, and all the instructors are licensed and certified by the U.S. Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (USHPA). Beginners start their journey at the base of the mountain with five-foot flights. After overcoming the "Big Hill," gliders can graduate to the top of the mountain and fly from either 1,500 or 3,000 feet above the ground.
Planning your trip to Georgia's ultimate flight park
Chattanooga has a smaller airport, so if you need something larger that also services international flights, you'll likely have to fly into the Atlanta airport and drive just over two hours north to reach the flight park. Fortunately, the park has cabins and campsites on-site, so you can spend more time learning how to fly and less time commuting back and forth from the city. The cabins can fit two or four people, and prices range from 69 to $139 per night (at the time of this writing). Keep in mind, though, that you must book at least two nights. If you want to camp under the stars, you can reserve a space for just $5 per night.
Although flying is the main attraction, you can take advantage of other natural scenery in the area. Lookout Mountain is also home to a fairytale-looking rock trail that is one of Georgia's most-visited attractions. In addition to Rock City Gardens, you can explore the enchanting underworld of secrets and adventure at Raccoon Mountain Caverns, which is just across the border in Tennessee.
One thing you won't be able to find on the mountain or at the flight park is food. While you should plan to pack your own meals while you're learning how to fly, Chattanooga has plenty of dining options for afterward. The city is something of a barbecue destination, especially if you're looking for mouthwatering ribs. Some of the best rib joints include Sugar's Ribs, Sticky Fingers Rib House, and Chatt Smokehouse.