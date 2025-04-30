This Hidden Oregon Waterfall Free Of Columbia Gorge Crowds Is Accessible Through A Quick, Easy Hike

The Tamanawas Falls hike isn't too challenging to navigate. You'll start at a large parking lot along the side of Mount Hood Highway, then immediately plunge into the surrounding forest. Douglas fir and other evergreens overwhelm the hilly terrain, and many spots have been consumed by a soft mossy layer, giving the surroundings a magical, fairytale-like aesthetic. This waterfall hike certainly isn't as crowded as the Columbia River Gorge, but it has become increasingly popular in recent years. Expect to see plenty of other visitors during your excursion. Be sure to be courteous and follow proper trail etiquette, ensuring you have as little impact on the landscape as possible.

Once you reach the waterfall, you'll have a chance to take dramatic photos. You could also attempt to walk behind the waterfall for a surreal experience, though this path can be slippery and dangerous during inclement weather. Depending on how fast you hike (and how often you spend with your camera in your hands), expect to spend around two hours here.

The Pacific Northwest is known for its rainy climate, so be sure to wear good hiking shoes with excellent grip. Visiting in the winter could mean navigating snowy paths, though the trail is generally open year-round. Be sure to follow any parking regulations while in the Mount Hood National Forest, and plan ahead if you're worried about the conditions leading to the trail. The roads are paved and maintained, though the PNW weather can be finicky and difficult to predict.