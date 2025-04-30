This Hidden Oregon Waterfall Free Of Columbia Gorge Crowds Is Accessible Through A Quick, Easy Hike
The Columbia River Gorge is one of the crown jewels of the Pacific Northwest. Set along the border of Oregon and Washington, it's become a popular destination thanks to dramatic water views, stunning cliffs, and a litany of small towns perched along the Columbia River. It's also home to Oregon's tallest waterfall, a year-round destination with ethereal vibes. However, it's also incredibly crowded. That means anyone seeking a relaxing waterfall hike should instead venture 70 miles southeast to Tamanawas Falls — a hidden waterfall without the throngs of tourists found near the Gorge.
Tamanawas Falls is a towering 100-foot natural wonder. Embedded deep inside an overgrown forest, its clear waters create a mesmerizing mist as they plummet into the small pool below. Hiking to the location is quite picturesque, as the path meanders alongside a gurgling stream that's highly photogenic. Inexperienced hikers might be daunted by its 3.5-mile length, but it's relatively flat and suitable for any adventurous soul who'd love to see one of Oregon's best waterfalls.
Hiking to Tamanawas Falls
The Tamanawas Falls hike isn't too challenging to navigate. You'll start at a large parking lot along the side of Mount Hood Highway, then immediately plunge into the surrounding forest. Douglas fir and other evergreens overwhelm the hilly terrain, and many spots have been consumed by a soft mossy layer, giving the surroundings a magical, fairytale-like aesthetic. This waterfall hike certainly isn't as crowded as the Columbia River Gorge, but it has become increasingly popular in recent years. Expect to see plenty of other visitors during your excursion. Be sure to be courteous and follow proper trail etiquette, ensuring you have as little impact on the landscape as possible.
Once you reach the waterfall, you'll have a chance to take dramatic photos. You could also attempt to walk behind the waterfall for a surreal experience, though this path can be slippery and dangerous during inclement weather. Depending on how fast you hike (and how often you spend with your camera in your hands), expect to spend around two hours here.
The Pacific Northwest is known for its rainy climate, so be sure to wear good hiking shoes with excellent grip. Visiting in the winter could mean navigating snowy paths, though the trail is generally open year-round. Be sure to follow any parking regulations while in the Mount Hood National Forest, and plan ahead if you're worried about the conditions leading to the trail. The roads are paved and maintained, though the PNW weather can be finicky and difficult to predict.
Planning your trip to Tamanawas Falls
Tamanawas Falls might be tucked away in the shadow of Mount Hood, but it's relatively easy to reach. You'll first fly into Portland, two hours west. While here, consider checking out the city's newest quadrant and its chic walkable waterfront. Lodging options beyond campsites are rare near Tamanawas, so consider staying in the city and making this an epic day trip if you prefer creature comforts.
If you enjoy camping and sleeping under the stars, then explore the many campgrounds around the waterfall. Sherwood Campground is about as near as you can get to the trail, though it does close seasonally in the winter. Offering no-frills sites and quick access to the East Fork Hood River, it's a charming spot to call home for a few days. A bit farther south is the Nottingham Campground. This too backs up to the East Fork Hood River — plan ahead and snag an online reservation before heading out on your trip.
As for when to visit? Spring and summer tend to be popular, thanks to warmer temperatures conducive to hiking. Winter hikes can also be fun, but you'll have to contend with closed campgrounds and icy conditions both on the trail and the road. A nearby road trip filled with dramatic Oregon scenery also closes seasonally in the winter, which is yet another reason to explore Tamanawas Falls and Mount Hood during the sunny season.