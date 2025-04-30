The 'Seafood Capital Of The Carolina's' Is A Charming Town Bursting With Fresh Coastal Flavor

One of the best reasons to visit the Southeast coast of the United States is to indulge in some of the best seafood in the region. North Carolina, specifically, has two spots that are well-known for offering fresh, locally sourced seafood. The first is the "world's most famous seafood town" of Calabash, and the second is the "seafood capital of the Carolinas," Hampstead. As you drive into Hampstead, you'll even see a sign with the moniker.

However, unlike Calabash, Hampstead's claim to fame is a bit more abstract. At first, you might assume that there are incredible seafood restaurants and buffets, or at least a handful of world-class eateries specializing in fish and crab boils. But there's none of that within this unincorporated city. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bona fide seafood restaurant within its borders.

So, that begs the question, why is Hampstead the self-proclaimed "seafood capital of the Carolinas?" To answer that question, we must dig a little into the city's history and location. Also, if you're wondering whether Hampstead would be a good travel destination for seafood lovers, the short answer is yes, but there's a bit more to it than that.