Rick Steves Shares One Simple Trick To Plan Your Trip To Europe And Avoid Culture Shock

Travel pro Rick Steves has advised people on the best places to visit in Europe and around the world for decades, giving us stellar tips on a wide variety of travel topics, like packing, culture, and trip planning. He reminds us that the best way to overcome fear of travel is to let go and do it anyway, which is sage advice. However, he also has a great trick to use while planning that can help with nerves and cultural immersion. On his website, Steves tells us to "See countries in order of cultural hairiness."

When planning your trip, start with a country that is similar to what you're used to, then move on to one slightly less familiar, and end with a place even further out of your comfort zone. This travel method helps you avoid culture shock while also creating the best trip possible. Steves says that, if you start with something vastly different, "everything after that would be anticlimactic."

Steves suggests starting your trip in England since it's not vastly different from the United States. Then, you should move on to cities in other countries while making your way south and east, gradually ramping up the changes in culture. This way, you can better enjoy and appreciate the differences in language, cuisine, cultural mores, and dress.