Situated Between Rome And Naples Is An Underrated City In Italy With Historic Charm And Golden Beaches
Fondi, an ancient town in Lazio, central Italy, is on the Via Appia, the oldest road connecting Rome to Southeastern Italy. Though a beautiful town nestled at the base of the Aurunci Mountains, many travelers may overlook it on their way to Rome or Naples. However, Fondi's well-preserved medieval structures and proximity to spectacular beaches make it a worthwhile destination during your Italian adventures.
The closest international airports to Fondi are Rome's Ciampino Airport (CIA) and Naples International Airport (NAP). It's easy to take a train to Fondi from Rome, which sits about 80 miles north. There are 36 trains to Fondi-Sperlonga Station throughout the day, with an hour and 27-minute travel time. The fare is $8. You can also take a train from Naples, 69 miles south of Fondi. The journey will take about 90 minutes, and the fare is $9.50. From Fondi-Sperlonga Station, you can easily take a taxi (about $45) or a bus ($2) into town. While you can stay in either Naples or Rome, there are several highly rated hotels within Fondi's city limits.
You can visit Fondi at any time of year, as each season has its perks. In the spring, flowers bloom and the temperatures are pleasant, making it ideal for roaming the city's historic sites. The summer is hot and can be crowded, but it's perfect for enjoying gelato on the beach. Fall is pleasant and a great time to visit wineries and dairy farms in the area. Winter is the quietest time to visit, making it a less crowded time to explore the ancient town.
Exploring Fondi's historic sites
Fondi was established around 1,000 B.C. It started as a Roman city, and throughout its long history, various Italian and foreign clans controlled it. As a result, the city is home to many ancient structures that illustrate its multi-cultural past.
Castello Baronale is a castle built by the powerful Caetani family, who ruled Fondi for over 400 years from 1301 to 1713. It's an impressive structure that dominates Fondi's townscape, blending Romanesque and Gothic architectural styles, featuring soaring towers and reinforced walls. Construction began in 1319, and additions and fortifications continued until the 15th century. It served as the home of the Caetani family and acted as a defensive fortress. Today, Castello Baronale hosts events and exhibitions exploring Fondi's fascinating history. Visitors can explore the beautifully preserved interior and enjoy a panoramic view from the top.
A structure built by the Normans during their occupation around 1140, Palazzo Caetani, also known as the "Prince's Palace," was the noble residence of the Caetani family and other feudal lords. In 1378, Onorato I Caetani, the Count of Fondi, gathered the cardinals at the palace and elected the antipope Clement VII after deeming Pope Urban VI's election in Rome invalid. The partially restored palace is an exquisite example of Mediterranean Renaissance architecture, where visitors can traverse the medieval staircases and admire the intricately carved, embroidery-like single and double windows in the Italo-Catalan style. Along with the doorways, they were created by the Angevin invaders, a part of a French dynasty, in 1464. Although bombings during World War II damaged parts of the structure, it still illustrates the city's unique history.
Best beaches near Fondi
Fifteen miles south of Fondi is Gaeta, the underrated Italian coastal city without the crowds. It's home to one of the best beaches in the area: Beach 300 Steps. As the name suggests, you must venture down many steps to reach the beach, which boasts a long stretch of white sand, a stunning coastline, and crystal-clear water. This picturesque paradise is also the shooting location for the HBO show, "My Brilliant Friend." You can pay a fee at one of the beach clubs and access their loungers and umbrellas. Feeling hungry after your day in the sun? Head to Brio Bar Gaeta, a six-minute drive away, for a delicious Tiella di Gaeta, a local stuffed pizza made with fresh veggies, prosciutto, and mortadella. Gluten-free options are readily available, as Italy is one of the best countries in Europe for travelers with Celiac disease. Then, cap off your beach day with a decadent gelato!
Valle Corsari in Sperlonga is another stunning beach about 9.5 miles from Fondi. Besides the sandy beach and the turquoise sea, you can try your hand at some beach volleyball. There are also lovely restaurants and bars right on the beach, so you can have a relaxing day in the sun. Nearby is Bazzano Beach, also in Sperlonga. It's a quieter beach with less hustle and bustle, perfect for those seeking some peace. One thing to keep in mind is that the waves may be choppy at times, and look out for those pesky jellyfish!
If you're heading to Naples, check out Caserta, a royal palace that rivals Versailles, only 58 miles (1 hour and 28 minutes drive) from Fondi.