Situated Between Rome And Naples Is An Underrated City In Italy With Historic Charm And Golden Beaches

Fondi, an ancient town in Lazio, central Italy, is on the Via Appia, the oldest road connecting Rome to Southeastern Italy. Though a beautiful town nestled at the base of the Aurunci Mountains, many travelers may overlook it on their way to Rome or Naples. However, Fondi's well-preserved medieval structures and proximity to spectacular beaches make it a worthwhile destination during your Italian adventures.

The closest international airports to Fondi are Rome's Ciampino Airport (CIA) and Naples International Airport (NAP). It's easy to take a train to Fondi from Rome, which sits about 80 miles north. There are 36 trains to Fondi-Sperlonga Station throughout the day, with an hour and 27-minute travel time. The fare is $8. You can also take a train from Naples, 69 miles south of Fondi. The journey will take about 90 minutes, and the fare is $9.50. From Fondi-Sperlonga Station, you can easily take a taxi (about $45) or a bus ($2) into town. While you can stay in either Naples or Rome, there are several highly rated hotels within Fondi's city limits.

You can visit Fondi at any time of year, as each season has its perks. In the spring, flowers bloom and the temperatures are pleasant, making it ideal for roaming the city's historic sites. The summer is hot and can be crowded, but it's perfect for enjoying gelato on the beach. Fall is pleasant and a great time to visit wineries and dairy farms in the area. Winter is the quietest time to visit, making it a less crowded time to explore the ancient town.