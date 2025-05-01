Situated On The Shores Of Martha's Vineyard Is A New England Resort Beach Town Full Of Colorful Cottages

Famous for its hundreds of colorful, picturesque gingerbread cottages in a lovingly preserved historic community, Oak Bluffs on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard is a quintessential New England resort beach town. So successful as a 19th-century Methodist summer retreat, Oak Bluffs inspired an underrated Rhode Island beach destination. Seven miles off the mainland, Martha's Vineyard perfectly captures the charm of rural English villages. The island is no stranger to historic preservation, which results in beautifully maintained towns full of character like posh Edgartown with its cobblestone streets and gray-shingled homes and businesses. Add lighthouses, beaches, windswept dunes, marinas packed with boats, and just-caught seafood, and it's no wonder that Martha's Vineyard is a popular summer destination for all. Generations of Black Americans created a community in Oak Bluffs including luminaries like Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and Vernon Jordan. Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his family have also been regular visitors.

Being an island, Martha's Vineyard is not that hard to get to. You can fly to the island from cities like New York and Washington, D.C., or take a ferry from the mainland town of Falmouth on Cape Cod to Edgartown. Make your travel arrangements as far ahead as possible in summer as flights, ferries, and inns get booked months in advance. Martha's Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury is seven miles from Oak Bluffs and approximately the same distance from Edgartown.