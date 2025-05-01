Nestled In Malibu's Coastal Canyons Is A Historic Trail Winding Through Stunning Mountain Vistas
Malibu is best known for its surf beaches and celebrity homes overlooking the ocean, but this coastal pocket of Los Angeles County also has tons of inland beauty. Malibu Creek State Park is a total hidden gem for hiking, camping, and rock climbing, and just a bit farther west, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area has plenty of popular trails, too. Take the Solstice Canyon Trail — a shady walk that's so easy you can do it in sandals.
With a mix of panoramic outlooks that stretch from the ocean to the mountains, two 19th-century home remnants, and a waterfall along the way, this 4-mile, out-and-back trail (with the option to follow a loop of a similar length) has a little bit of everything. The combination of natural beauty and history appeals to a wide audience, so you'll often find fellow hikers on the trail. If a pleasant walk with a Pacific breeze in the air sounds appealing, this might just be the hike for you!
Historic ruins, panoramic vistas, and a waterfall at Solstice Canyon
While you can choose to walk the 2.1-mile Solstice Canyon Trail alone, many hikers opt for the Solstice Canyon Loop. At around 3.5 miles, this option includes the 1.5-mile Rising Sun Trail, which intersects with Solstice Canyon Trail where it meets the 150-foot waterfall that flows down into Solstice Canyon. Solstice Canyon Trail is a mix of paved and unpaved roads featuring relatively flat terrain, while Rising Sun heads down through the canyon and ascends roughly 800 feet to its eastern ridge — meaning the going is harder but more rewarding for its views. Many hikers prefer to get the hard part over first and loop back around on the west side's easier terrain, but how you do your hike is up to you.
About halfway along Solstice Canyon Trail, remnants of the Keller House hunting lodge still stand. Built by vintner Matthew Keller and rebuilt by his son after a fire in 1903, it's one of the oldest stone buildings in Malibu. And at the intersection of the two trails, just south of the waterfall, ruins of a mansion designed by mid-century architect Paul Williams provide a window to the entry of Malibu's era as home to the rich and famous. Today, the foundations of Tropical Terrace — as the home was once named — are overrun with wild bananas, philodendrons, and birds of paradise and offer a glimpse into the excess that went into its design.
Still, natural beauty might be Solstice Canyon's greatest appeal. The multi-tiered waterfall at trail's end flows into a pool of perfectly clear water that's a particularly enjoyable swimming hole after a good rain. And with vistas from the ridge of Rising Sun Trail that stretch out to the Pacific — with Catalina Island just visible in the distance — this 1.5-hour trek really couldn't be any better.
How to get to Solstice Canyon Trail and what to do nearby
To get to Solstice Canyon, head 15 miles west on the Pacific Coast Highway from downtown Santa Monica. Just beyond Malibu Beach RV Park, a campground with some of the most beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, Corral Canyon Road turns north, with an option to turn left onto Solstice Canyon Road at the first fork in the road. Just a little farther beyond this you'll find two parking lots, Solstice Canyon Education Shelter, and both the Solstice Canyon and Rising Sun trailheads.
Regional weather tends to be best in spring and early or late winter, when days are cooler and rain is more likely to feed the waterfall. Early mornings are typically pleasant any time of the year. If you'd like to add a trip to the beach to your itinerary, secluded Point Dume hides breathtaking views just a 15-minute drive west of Solstice Canyon.
Grabbing lunch nearby is easy with several beachfront options. Lily's Malibu in Point Dume serves casual Mexican fare and Neptune's Net, a beachfront seafood shack that's been featured in films and on TV, provides an alternative to busy Malibu Farm Cafe out on Malibu Pier. Lastly, on the way back to Santa Monica, the Malibu Country Mart shopping center has a handful of both takeaway and sit-down options, including a Starbucks.