Nestled In Malibu's Coastal Canyons Is A Historic Trail Winding Through Stunning Mountain Vistas

While you can choose to walk the 2.1-mile Solstice Canyon Trail alone, many hikers opt for the Solstice Canyon Loop. At around 3.5 miles, this option includes the 1.5-mile Rising Sun Trail, which intersects with Solstice Canyon Trail where it meets the 150-foot waterfall that flows down into Solstice Canyon. Solstice Canyon Trail is a mix of paved and unpaved roads featuring relatively flat terrain, while Rising Sun heads down through the canyon and ascends roughly 800 feet to its eastern ridge — meaning the going is harder but more rewarding for its views. Many hikers prefer to get the hard part over first and loop back around on the west side's easier terrain, but how you do your hike is up to you.

About halfway along Solstice Canyon Trail, remnants of the Keller House hunting lodge still stand. Built by vintner Matthew Keller and rebuilt by his son after a fire in 1903, it's one of the oldest stone buildings in Malibu. And at the intersection of the two trails, just south of the waterfall, ruins of a mansion designed by mid-century architect Paul Williams provide a window to the entry of Malibu's era as home to the rich and famous. Today, the foundations of Tropical Terrace — as the home was once named — are overrun with wild bananas, philodendrons, and birds of paradise and offer a glimpse into the excess that went into its design.

Still, natural beauty might be Solstice Canyon's greatest appeal. The multi-tiered waterfall at trail's end flows into a pool of perfectly clear water that's a particularly enjoyable swimming hole after a good rain. And with vistas from the ridge of Rising Sun Trail that stretch out to the Pacific — with Catalina Island just visible in the distance — this 1.5-hour trek really couldn't be any better.