Nestled Between Glasgow And Edinburgh Is A Serene Scottish Town With Scenic Views And Quiet Streets

While this humble town does great service as a spot to base yourself when visiting other well-known places in Scotland, Airdrie does have its own cultural sites and green spaces to explore. There are opportunities for angling and getting closer to nature, as well as taking in history — just some of the many things Scotland is known for.

There's very little trace of the coal mines whose whirring and churning once formed the soundtrack to life in Airdrie; Moss Side Park and Miners Walk that cuts through it are the only evidence of the mine to the west of the town, while the Stanrigg Memorial and Stanrigg Park Plains are all that's left of the colossal mine to the northeast. If learning about life during the industrial age appeals to you as it does so many, head to the fascinating Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life, a massive open-air museum that is a real must-visit and offers free entry, too.

Airdrie has great spots for birdwatching, angling, and sitting with a picnic watching the world go by. Hillend Loch is the spot to take your fishing rods. Rawyards is a sprawling park with panoramic views over the countryside, bluebells in the spring, and incredible sunsets. It's also home to the "Skytower," a site-specific art piece by Scottish sculptor Rob Mulholland, whose crafted steel rods of varying lengths and widths stack up to make this 20-foot-high tower that looks as though it's blowing away like a Scottish thistle.