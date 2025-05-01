An Hour Outside Of Rome Is A Pretty Italian Town With Strawberry Blooms And Ancient Archaeological Sites

The gently undulating hilly landscape of Italy is replete with majestic landmarks. From the dramatic mountain cliffs of Seceda in the Dolomites to an underrated island with historic churches and legends of dragons, the sights of Italy will take your breath away. But you don't have to travel that far from Rome to discover the country's hidden gems. Just about an hour's drive from the Italian capital, situated on a forested bluff above a serene blue lake, is a small town called Nemi. An idyllic commune of romantic cobbled streets, Nemi's history stretches back thousands of years: ancient villas from Rome's late Republican period (roughly between 200 and 27 B.C.) have been excavated in the area, and dominating the town's skyline is the Palazzo Ruspoli, an imposing medieval fortress. You probably won't see many other tourists here, so it will be a peaceful interlude to the hectic activity of Rome.

In the late 1920s, two ships belonging to the Roman emperor Caligula (which he used as floating party villas) were pulled from the waters of the nearby lake, also called Nemi, and are now housed in the town's Historical Archaeological Museum of Roman Ships. Though not much of the 2,000-year-old vessels remain, the museum is still worth seeing for the fascinating original artifacts on display, such as naval equipment, pottery, and pieces of the ship's adornments. In the summertime, the winding hilltop alleyways of Nemi come alive with all things strawberry-related, from strawberry aperitifs to strawberry-flavored rice. This is all thanks to the "fragoline," or wild strawberries, which grow in abundance around the lake's rich volcanic soil. With so much to see, Nemi is perfect for a day trip from Rome, or consider staying overnight in a quaint bed and breakfast to get a true taste of "la dolce vita," as the locals put it.