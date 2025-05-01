One Of Los Cabos' Most Elegant Resorts Offers Dining In A Cave, Mexico's Best Service, And Desert Charm
On a glamorous, resort-lined stretch of the Baja California Sur peninsula, the Sonoran Desert gives way to the Sea of Cortez, resulting in a unique blend of desert adventures and aquatic excursions. Ensconced between the two wildly different beach towns of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo lies Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort, renowned as the pinnacle of Cabo luxury. Since its opening in 1997, Las Ventanas has lured guests with its 84 spacious suites and villas, fine dining, signature infinity-edge pool, and picturesque beachfront, as well as its warm and caring hospitality. The resort's design maximizes ocean views while also celebrating Mexico's artisanal spirit with locally hand-painted murals, ceramics, and woodworking found throughout the property. Las Ventanas is considered one of the most romantic hotels in Mexico, and couples can enjoy intimate private dinners on the property, such as one in the resort's poolside grotto. Families are also happy here with sprawling, multi-bedroom residences and the resort's swimming pool and lazy river. The resort's pièce de résistance residence is the Ty Warner Mansion, an enormous, nearly 30,000-square-foot estate set right on the beach.
Las Ventanas is an easy-to-reach paradise, located just a 20-minute drive from Cabo's international airport, which receives flights from many major U.S. cities. The best time to visit Cabo is between December and May, when high average temperatures hover around 80 degrees and there is little rain. Avoid the very hot months of July through October when the chance of rain is also the highest.
Dining at Las Ventanas
Las Ventanas is acclaimed for its excellent restaurant and bar offerings, from Mexican cuisine to Italian specialties. For a truly unique dining experience, enjoy a dinner at one of Las Ventanas' caves. Come nightfall, the grotto of the Oasis Pool is transformed into a dining space where up to six guests can savor Asian specialities accompanied by wine while partially submerged in the warm jacuzzi. Afterwards, Las Ventanas' thoughtful staff will greet you with fluffy towels, robes, and slippers. Another private cave dining experience awaits at La Cava, the resort's atmospheric wine cave where up to 12 guests can enjoy a delicious feast featuring some of the resort's finest bottles. Private dinners can also be arranged on the sand or on your private terrace. "Great resort with the best service we have ever received anywhere!!!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The food was incredible, especially dining in their cave or having a private beach dinner."
Arbol is the resort's signature restaurant with a scenic and festive setting by the ocean, with illuminated lanterns hanging in the trees. Here you can savor an innovative range of Pan-Asian cuisine, including sushi, tandoori, curries, and stir fry. Seafood is in the spotlight for lunch and dinner at the more casual Sea Grill, overlooking the beach. And the Tequila and Ceviche Bar is dedicated to sampling local tequila and fresh ceviche. For live music and an aperitif, tuck into La Botica, a unique speakeasy with creative cocktails.
Activities at Las Ventanas
The magnificent resort brims with activities, but is also a peaceful perch for true relaxation. Adults will adore lying by the resort's iconic infinity-edge Beach Pool watching the waves roll in, while children can splash around in the Lazy River and Oasis Pools. The resort beach, while not swimmable, is wide and sandy for long strolls and lined with plenty of loungers and cabanas. The resort's luxury cabanas are the ultimate sanctuary for a beach day, complete with swimming pools and jacuzzis. For even more pampering, indulge in a treatment at the spa. Active travelers can play tennis at one of the resort's two tennis courts or tee off at nearby 18-hole golf courses.
Las Ventanas is a brilliant base for exploring all of the best things to do in Cabo. No trip to Cabo is complete without a sail out to the Arch, the famous rock formation that's become the symbol of the resort town. Las Ventanas can organize catamaran trips to the Arch, as well as snorkeling excursions, fishing charters, and whale-watching adventures (whales migrate to Cabo's waters between December and April). Inland, guests can explore Cabo's beguiling desert charm on horseback or ATV. Drive 20 minutes west of the resort into Cabo San Lucas, whose upscale resorts and Michelin-star eats deserve more than its spring break rep. Or head east to San Jose del Cabo, known for its Art Walk lined with art galleries and Flora Farms, a garden oasis for an alfresco, farm-fresh meal.