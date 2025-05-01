One Of Los Cabos' Most Elegant Resorts Offers Dining In A Cave, Mexico's Best Service, And Desert Charm

On a glamorous, resort-lined stretch of the Baja California Sur peninsula, the Sonoran Desert gives way to the Sea of Cortez, resulting in a unique blend of desert adventures and aquatic excursions. Ensconced between the two wildly different beach towns of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo lies Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort, renowned as the pinnacle of Cabo luxury. Since its opening in 1997, Las Ventanas has lured guests with its 84 spacious suites and villas, fine dining, signature infinity-edge pool, and picturesque beachfront, as well as its warm and caring hospitality. The resort's design maximizes ocean views while also celebrating Mexico's artisanal spirit with locally hand-painted murals, ceramics, and woodworking found throughout the property. Las Ventanas is considered one of the most romantic hotels in Mexico, and couples can enjoy intimate private dinners on the property, such as one in the resort's poolside grotto. Families are also happy here with sprawling, multi-bedroom residences and the resort's swimming pool and lazy river. The resort's pièce de résistance residence is the Ty Warner Mansion, an enormous, nearly 30,000-square-foot estate set right on the beach.

Las Ventanas is an easy-to-reach paradise, located just a 20-minute drive from Cabo's international airport, which receives flights from many major U.S. cities. The best time to visit Cabo is between December and May, when high average temperatures hover around 80 degrees and there is little rain. Avoid the very hot months of July through October when the chance of rain is also the highest.