This Underrated Eco-Tourist Destination In Baja California Sur Is Part Of 'The Aquarium Of The World'

Loreto Bay National Marine Park encompasses five major islands – Isla Coronado, Isla Santa Catalina, Isla del Carmen, Isla Danzante, and Isla Monserrat – and is only accessible by boat. Don't be surprised by the size of the boat; you'll likely be in a small fishing vessel, locally called "pangas" or "lanchas," for your trip. There are a number of activities available in the park, both in and out of the water, including kayaking, whale watching (depending on the season), hiking, bird watching, and even camping. The easiest way to see the islands or to participate in any of these activities is to take a guided boat tour that originates in downtown Loreto.

If you are looking to camp, be aware that permitting is strict, and camping spots are assigned by the parks service upon application (this can be done at the boat ramp in downtown Loreto). Remember, this is a true ecological sanctuary, so when camping, be sure to minimize your impact. The easiest way to ensure you're doing it right is to go camping with an experienced company, like Sea Kayak Adventures in Loreto, which organizes permitting, brings all supplies and meals to the site for you, and helps facilitate activities on your behalf.

Regardless of which activity you choose, you'll appreciate how gorgeous the marine park is. With crystal blue waters in some areas of the bay, unique lava rock formations, and white sand beaches in many areas, the sites in the national park are simply otherworldly. For an entry fee that's the equivalent of $5 per person (plus the fee of a guided tour if you choose that route), you get to visit an incredibly biodiverse world, but on a budget.