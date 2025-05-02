One Uncrowded Northern California Beach's Sandstone Bluffs Remind Visitors Of England's Cliffs Of Dover
If you've ever been to the White Cliffs of Dover in England, you've been treated to a beautiful view. The impressive chalk cliffs that soar above the waters of the English Channel are an enduring symbol of that country. However, if you're visiting Northern California, you can experience the lovely sandstone bluffs of Drakes Beach, which may remind you of Dover's famous cliffs. You wouldn't be the only one. In fact, the similarity was noticed by sailors on the Golden Hind, the ship of Sir Francis Drake, when he landed in the area during his Voyage of Circumnavigation in the 16th century, according to the diaries of the ship chaplain. This uncrowded beach on the Point Reyes National Seashore is a short 11 miles from Inverness, California. It's also a fun 70-mile day trip from San Francisco, which was voted the healthiest city in America.
Drakes Beach is a stunning destination if you want to spend some time on the shore, and there is a ton to see on this expansive beach. You may even get a chance to spot some elephant seals lounging on the sand. While it's not the best area for swimming with rip currents, cold water, and dangerous sneaker waves you should watch out for, it's absolutely perfect for a stroll, wildlife spotting, and having a picnic in a picturesque setting. (There are even tables near the Visitor Center in the north of the free parking lot.)
All about Drakes Beach in Northern California
Drakes Beach is family-friendly (no dogs, however), and an ideal place to explore history and wildlife. You can start at the Kenneth C. Patrick Visitor Center to learn all about the voyage of Sir Francis Drake and the ecology of the area. There is even a minke whale skeleton hanging from the ceiling, as well as restrooms, and coffee and snacks to purchase. In the spring, you can see butterflies at the beach, and there are sea creatures to check out all year round. The enormous and adorable elephant seals mate and pup there in the winter and spring (check the Point Reyes website for partial closures when they do), and there are some around year, but don't approach them. You can view them from a distance, and even from the parking lot when the beach is closed.
You can't camp here or park overnight, and you must leave your drones at home. However, if you go in the late summer (normally the end of August), you can marvel at the entries in the beach's annual Sand Sculpture Contest. It's a free event with several categories, and you can bring a picnic lunch to make a day of it. You can also hike a 1.7-mile out-and-back trail from the Visitor Center to the beach and along the shore. It's an easy hike with a small, 68-foot elevation gain. Just keep an eye out for falling rocks from the cliffs. Finally, cinephiles may know that the White Cliffs of Dover are one of the "Wicked" filming locations you can visit in real life, so you can belt your rendition of Elphaba's "The Wizard and I" at Drake's Beach for the same effect.