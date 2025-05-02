One Uncrowded Northern California Beach's Sandstone Bluffs Remind Visitors Of England's Cliffs Of Dover

Drakes Beach is family-friendly (no dogs, however), and an ideal place to explore history and wildlife. You can start at the Kenneth C. Patrick Visitor Center to learn all about the voyage of Sir Francis Drake and the ecology of the area. There is even a minke whale skeleton hanging from the ceiling, as well as restrooms, and coffee and snacks to purchase. In the spring, you can see butterflies at the beach, and there are sea creatures to check out all year round. The enormous and adorable elephant seals mate and pup there in the winter and spring (check the Point Reyes website for partial closures when they do), and there are some around year, but don't approach them. You can view them from a distance, and even from the parking lot when the beach is closed.

You can't camp here or park overnight, and you must leave your drones at home. However, if you go in the late summer (normally the end of August), you can marvel at the entries in the beach's annual Sand Sculpture Contest. It's a free event with several categories, and you can bring a picnic lunch to make a day of it. You can also hike a 1.7-mile out-and-back trail from the Visitor Center to the beach and along the shore. It's an easy hike with a small, 68-foot elevation gain. Just keep an eye out for falling rocks from the cliffs. Finally, cinephiles may know that the White Cliffs of Dover are one of the "Wicked" filming locations you can visit in real life, so you can belt your rendition of Elphaba's "The Wizard and I" at Drake's Beach for the same effect.