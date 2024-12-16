Wicked Filming Locations And Design Inspiration Sites You Can Visit In Real Life

Whether you're a fan of the stage musical, the original 1995 book by Gregory Maguire, or the 2024 blockbuster adaptation, we've all fantasized about stepping into the world of "Wicked" — that fantastical universe where witches fly through the sky and magic is real. While you'd be hard-pressed to get access to any of the amazing set pieces of the Broadway musical (or to teleport into the pages of Maguire's book, for that matter), visiting the real-life filming locations of the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led film is easier than you might think.

Though the gorgeous islands of the United Kingdom may be known for their romantic filming locations (think 2005's Pride and Prejudice and the hit Netflix show Bridgerton), it seems Great Britain is also no shabby substitute for the Emerald City either. In addition to the Land of the Rose, insiders have revealed that many iconic scenes from the film adaptation of "Wicked" were either filmed in or inspired by locations across India and America.

Lucky for fans, many of these locales are open to visitors. That's right — grab your black hat and star-studded wand and pack your bags, as "Wicked" fans will now have the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of their favorite actors and make a pilgrimage to Munchkinland, Shiz University, and more. All it takes is a bit of research and a road map. From the field of Norfolk, England, to Jaipur, India, let's plan your "Wicked" inspired adventure, one stop at a time.