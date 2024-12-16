Wicked Filming Locations And Design Inspiration Sites You Can Visit In Real Life
Whether you're a fan of the stage musical, the original 1995 book by Gregory Maguire, or the 2024 blockbuster adaptation, we've all fantasized about stepping into the world of "Wicked" — that fantastical universe where witches fly through the sky and magic is real. While you'd be hard-pressed to get access to any of the amazing set pieces of the Broadway musical (or to teleport into the pages of Maguire's book, for that matter), visiting the real-life filming locations of the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led film is easier than you might think.
Though the gorgeous islands of the United Kingdom may be known for their romantic filming locations (think 2005's Pride and Prejudice and the hit Netflix show Bridgerton), it seems Great Britain is also no shabby substitute for the Emerald City either. In addition to the Land of the Rose, insiders have revealed that many iconic scenes from the film adaptation of "Wicked" were either filmed in or inspired by locations across India and America.
Lucky for fans, many of these locales are open to visitors. That's right — grab your black hat and star-studded wand and pack your bags, as "Wicked" fans will now have the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of their favorite actors and make a pilgrimage to Munchkinland, Shiz University, and more. All it takes is a bit of research and a road map. From the field of Norfolk, England, to Jaipur, India, let's plan your "Wicked" inspired adventure, one stop at a time.
Norfolk Tulips
There are many iconic tulip routes across Europe, but only one is the real-life Munchkinland. Located near the small city of King's Lynn in the county of Norfolk, a gorgeous flower farm called Norfolk Tulips had the honor of standing in for the whimsical, rainbow-colored district of Oz that we know to be home of the Munchkins. Director John M. Chu's vision for the film entailed using as many real-life sets and practical effects as possible, and it seems Chu and his team lucked out in finding this stunning flower nursery not far from the production's home base in London. The film's location manager, Adam Richard, teamed up with Belmont Nursery Head Flower Farmer, Mark Eves, to cultivate a tulip paradise fit for the big screen.
In the end, 9 million tulips were planted in Norfolk. These can be seen in action during one of the first scenes of "Wicked," where actors decked out in Munchkin regalia run with jubilation across rows of vibrant reds, pinks, yellows, and purples. In post-production, visual effects were used to make it look like these real-life fields were just beyond the border of Munchkinland's town square, which was actually built on a set miles away in a different U.K. county. "Wicked" fans are in luck, too, as Norfolk Tulips opens its gates every spring for ticket holders to explore and take photographs with its stunning fields. Mark your calendars for April 2025, when the year's tickets will be released!
Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden
Once a backdrop for the Harry Potter films, this soundstage complex located just on the outskirts of London was also used to film some of the more intricate interior scenes of 2024's "Wicked" adaptation. While the actual sets that were built inside of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden have not been confirmed, the rotating library at Shiz University and the mystical office of Madame Morrible could all be top contenders, not to mention the glistening green sets of the Emerald City.
And where else could such captivating movie magic have been created other than the former home of Hogwarts? Not only were the Harry Potter movies filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, but more recently, the delicious world of 2023's "Wonka" movie also came to life on these soundstages. Although you may be unable to tour the sets of "Wicked" today, not all hope is lost.
Filming locations you can visit are few and far between. However, thanks to the mighty success of the Harry Potter film series, Warner Bros Studios Leavesden is open to diehard Potterheads and plain old movie buffs alike who would like to tour its complex. Authentic props, original costumes, and sprawling sets are all on display for ticket holders. While there is yet to be a "Wicked" portion of the set tour, we would bet that the success of this winter blockbuster makes the prospect of opening an Emerald City wing of the set tour a future possibility.
Ivinghoe Village in Buckinghamshire
Closer to Luton than London, this tiny village in the county of Buckinghamshire was transformed into the town center of Munchkinland for the production of "Wicked." If you've seen the film, you'll recognize these thatch-roof cottages, spires, and the iconic yellow brick road as the setting for the musical number "No One Mourns the Wicked." This is where Glina the Good Witch informs the Munchkins and other villagers that the Wicked Witch of the West — aka Elphaba — has been killed. So, not only is this establishing scene our introduction to Ariana Grande in the pinkified role of Glinda floating down from her bubble, but it is also our first real look at the architectural intricacies of the magical world of "Wicked."
For this reason, Director M. Chu and his crew chose the small village of Ivinghoe to set this beautifully bucolic Oz location. Technically, the creation of this set seems to have been tricky, with crew members having to craft an indent into the land. This way, it was easier to blend scenes of Munchkinland with those filmed in Norfolk's colorful tulip fields. With real-life rolling hills of green and countryside skies, Ivinghoe was the perfect choice for setting Munchkinland. The best feature? It's a real farming village fit with classic English pubs, gardens, and maybe even a thatch-roof cottage or two — ready and waiting for its influx of Munchkin-cosplayers.
The Cuckmere River
You may want to avoid swimming in this winding river, as foggy old England doesn't often lend itself to prime splashing weather. That said, the beauty of this watery vista can't be denied. The Cuckmere River in Sussex has always been a beautiful photo op, but now more than ever, you can expect tourist numbers to skyrocket. Following the announcement that the Cuckmere River stood in for the waterways of Oz in the 2024 "Wicked" movie, fans are sure to be flocking to this magical destination.
While boat transport wasn't mentioned in the original 1939 "Wizard Of Oz" movie starring Judy Garland, devoted fans of L. Frank Baum's universe will know that rivers are mentioned multiple times throughout the novels, with the main two being the Munchkin and the Winkie River. For this reason, the production team behind 2024's "Wicked" chose to highlight this unsung aspect of Baum's world, showing how characters travel by boat to reach Shiz University.
Elphaba, her sister Nessarose, and Glinda can all be seen perched on the tips of ships as they meander down the lazy river and into the gates of Shiz. Although the water doesn't carry passenger boats in real life, the Cuckmere River naturally has that sharp, curvy path that looks like the work of a special effects studio. Located in Seaford, East Sussex, near the Seven Sisters Country Park, this lovely little piece of Oz is open and free for all to visit.
The Seven Sisters Country Park
Surprisingly, one of England's best beaches was a filming location for the 2024 film adaptation of "Wicked." Over 600 acres of white chalk cliffs and wide-ranging grasslands make up The Seven Sisters Country Park, a sea cliff range that looks out over the English Channel. While these famous cloud-white peaks have featured in everything from postcards to paintings to films, "Wicked" fans will remember this location from the scene where Elphaba sings "The Wizard and I."
After arriving at Shiz University and having her powers recognized by Madame Morrible, Elphaba takes to the cliffs of the Seven Sisters, singing about her desire to meet the Wizard and possibly have him magic her olive complexion away. The drama of the ballad is perfectly matched by the majesty of these towering cliffs, with the crashing waves and pebble sands creating a quintessentially British background for "Wicked."
If you're an Elphie fan, you'll be excited to hear there's no charge to visit the Seven Sisters Country Park. While you may have to pay to park your car on the grounds, hiking up to the top of the cliffs to belt your heart out won't cost you a single penny. These cliffs not only offer awe-inspiring views, but they're also nesting places for the region's wildlife, especially migratory birds who flock to Seven Sisters in the summertime. So grab your witch hat and binoculars, as this U.K. site is culturally enriching in more ways than one.
Elstree Studios
After gallivanting around the U.K. countryside to film some of the more practical scenes in 2024's "Wicked," Director M. Chu and his crew receded into the confines of a soundstage to construct the more complicated rigs and sets needed to bring the wonder of Oz to life. While Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden was utilized, the "Wicked" team also employed Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.
Although the scenes filmed in Elstree Studios have not been confirmed, official behind-the-scenes videos on YouTube show how intense the filming process was. While exterior scenes filmed on the U.K.'s waterways and rolling tulip fields were captured in the open air, the cloistered soundstages of Elstree were necessary to construct the colossal set-pieces for The Emerald City, the Wizard's palace, and more.
Elphaba's flying scenes, in particular, needed technicians and stunt professionals on site. Videos show Actress Cynthia Erivo strapped into rotating harnesses, attached to strings, and even donning a helmet to practice her scenes on the magic broom. While visitors may not be able to visit the exact sites where Erivo was once swinging in the air, Elstree Studios allows visitors to rent out spaces on the premises for parties. So whether you're interested in a small, intimate party or a huge "Wicked" blowout for up to 500 people, you may be interested in booking the iconic Elstree Studios, which played an integral role in the filming of "Wicked."
The Brighton Pavilion
Do these tall spires seem familiar? If so, you wouldn't be the first person to look at the unique architecture of the Brighton Pavilion and think, "I don't think we're in Kansas anymore." The production designer for "Wicked", Nathan Crowley, admitted to Architectural Digest that he was inspired by the building's culturally blended style during the film's planning process. He even went so far as to describe the seaside city's Royal Pavilion as "one of the few places in England that I felt was Ozian."
Constructed in the late 1700s, this attraction combines Chinese and Indian architectural styles and implements onion domes similar to India's famous Taj Mahal. Together with the British influence, these artistic styles blend beautifully to create a building that looks as if it could be the newest wing of Shiz University. While the production crew did not film any scenes at the Brighton Pavilion, it was used as a primary reference point when Crowley and his team were designing Glinda and Elphaba's dorm room.
Upon a rewatch, you might even notice that the circular shape of the room makes it look as if the green-and-pink duo are inside an onion-shaped dome. Crowley has also expressed admiration for the lemon-shaped windows lined along the circumference of the pavilion's domes, and these same funky glass pieces can be seen dotted around Glinda and Elphaba's dorm room. Check out this inspo-space for yourself — adult tickets for the Brighton Pavilion are only £19 a pop.
University of Cambridge
When you think of antique seats of learning, what sites come to mind? Harvard, Oxford ... how about Cambridge? If you mentioned either of the three, you wouldn't be alone. The production designer for 2024's "Wicked" also pulled from these three institutions when it came to crafting the aesthetic of Shiz University.
In an interview with Architectural Digest, Crowley described Shiz as "an ancient establishment for Oz" and emphasized Director M. Chu's desire for Shiz to exist in the world as a place of joy and an enviable school. "It has to be," said Crowley, "one of the most amazing places in Oz." For this reason, Crowley and team tried to avoid gothic stone fixtures or dark color palettes. Harvard University and the University of Oxford played key roles in Crowley's mood board. But it seems like the lighter colors of Shiz University came straight from the University of Cambridge. The university boasts turquoise window details throughout several of its buildings, and sandstone-colored turrets abound.
One of the world's oldest universities, the University of Cambridge, was founded in 1209, meaning that Crowley and company nailed the ancient aesthetic by using this college as inspiration for Shiz. Why not experience these light academia vibes for yourself? No matter if you choose to visit the Bridge of Sighs at St. John's College or explore the wonders of King's College, the University of Cambridge is open to the public.
The Hawa Mahal
If any building in the world encapsulates Glinda the Good Witch's aesthetic, it would be the Hawa Mahal or the Pink Palace in Jaipur, India. Built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, this five-story beauty was designed by Architect Lal Chand Ustad. Its features were intended to resemble the peacock-embellished crown of Krishna, the Hindu god of love.
But this Indian wonder isn't just a pretty face — the Hawa Mahal is a gem of Jaipur's history, crafted from the city's signature pink sandstone. This real-life wonder has inspired artists throughout history, but the latest creator to take inspiration from the Pink Palace was Wicked's production designer. Discussing his visual inspirations for the film, Crowley name-dropped the Pink Palace when discussing his architectural models for the exterior of Shiz University.
Although Shiz was not totally Glinda-fied in the film — meaning its exterior was not painted entirely bubblegum pink — the Hawa Mahal's spirit of lightness, breeziness, and intricate craftsmanship can be seen in several of the wide shots of Oz's great place of learning. Combined with blue tiles from Portugal, Venetian balconies, long, skinny windows that look as if they've come straight out of Granada, and more, it seems this fictional institution takes more inspiration from real-life buildings than you might think. Closed on Fridays but open every other day of the week, visitors are able to visit the Hawa Mahal for an immersive Shiz-like experience.
The Great Plains
The tulip fields in Norfolk and palaces in Brighton played an important role in curating Wicked's aesthetic. But one of the most influential locations was actually far away from the set pieces in England. Rolling on from Canada to Texas, the North American region known as the Great Plains was a huge inspiration for Wicked's production design team.
If you've seen the film, you'll recognize the sea of waving grasses that greet Elphaba as she arrives at the train station bound for the Emerald City. A shout-out to the homeplace of Dorothy Gale from the 1939 film, this Kansas-inspired scenery brings the visual identity of the film together. Crowley defined "The Wizard of Oz," in an interview with Architectural Digest, as "an American fairytale." So, while the designers pulled from architectural styles from all over the world, it is ultimately this flat expanse that acts as Oz's calling card.
With this "slice of Americana," as Crowley calls it, the 2024 adaptation of "Wicked" completes its evolution around the globe, bringing the aesthetic home to Kansas and rooting Wicked's visual identity in a distinctly American farmland. Thus, Crowley and company evoke childhood memories of "The Wizard of Oz." So whether it's Kansas City, Amarillo, Texas, Cheyenne, Wyoming, or any of the dozens of American cities in between, it's clear that a visit to the Great Plains is a must-visit on any "Wicked"-inspired trip.
Methodology
In researching this article, our methodology involved identifying key sites used in the designing, planning, and filming process of 2024's "Wicked" film. Although the production spanned more than two years, details about the real-life locations used during filming are few and far between. To remedy this, we combed through interviews with the production team for mentions of the locations that inspired them in their design work. We also reviewed official announcements from the filming locations and cross-referenced them with reports published by credible sources like Glamour Magazine. This blend of internet detective work and travel research allowed us to piece together a full sketch of the film's geographic footprint.
To avoid taunting "Wicked" fans with unreachable locations, we took the extra step to ensure easy accessibility. All sites featured in this article have been confirmed as open to visitors in some capacity, whether it's public parklands or a business that offers party rentals. That way, no witch-wannabe will be left disappointed or turned away at the gate with their broom in hand. This guide goes beyond the ballad grounds, too, covering interesting cultural tidbits about Ozian locations.
Visitors can follow in the footsteps of superstars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo while also exploring the broader cultural and scenic offerings of each site. Whether having a pint in a quaint British village or exploring the busy city streets of Jaipur, these international destinations offer a chance to carve out your own experience without straying too far from the "Wicked" path.