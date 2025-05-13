Seattle's Thriving Brewery District Hides In This Charming, Walkable Neighborhood With Trendy Vibes

Start your Ballard Brewery District beer crawl at Urban Family Brewery on Northwest 52nd Street, a spot that's strategically placed at the center of at least half a dozen other places. With a wide variety of light beers and IPAs (and a robust sour selection too), Urban Family is a dog- and kid-friendly spot, serving non-alcoholic options as well as gluten-free drinks. From here, you can roam however your taste buds like. Across the street, you'll see Obec Brewing and Stoup Brewing. Obec is an excellent choice for those who enjoy an Old World beer on tap — think pilsners, porters, and Belgian ales — while Stoup is an IPA lover's dream.

From Northwest 52nd Street, you can choose your own adventure heading south to Ballard Way. For a fun atmosphere and creative brews, try Lucky Envelope Brewing on Northwest 50th Street to have a taste of their Dragon Fruit Mango Sour or Zumo West Coast IPA. If you're more of a traditionalist and enjoy New England-style brewing, visit Bale Breaker, just one street away from Lucky Envelope, or head to Lucky Isle, a brewery that definitely puts the "craft" in craft brewing, with its aesthetic PNW tap room and menu of curated beers.

Most breweries, if not all, are easily walkable — sometimes they're only a few hundred feet apart. Street parking is available around the Brewery District; just be sure to pay attention to signage regarding permits, limited parking times, and fees. A number of private garages are also available in the area, where you can pay to park and have a peace of mind on your bar crawl.