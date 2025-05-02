Texas' Hidden Canyon State Park Offers Miles Of Scenic Trails Where Majestic Bison Roam Across Plains

You'll have to drive nearly five hours from Dallas to see one of Texas's most incredible parks — but it's worth the price of a rental car at the Dallas Fort Worth airport (even if you have to walk 2 miles from your gate to get to the parking lot). Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway is a remote escape into nature, with plains, canyons, and a 1,000-foot-high rock cliff. Along the way, you can watch herds of bison grazing in the morning, spend all day hiking the immense trail system, wait at the entrance of an abandoned railway tunnel at sunset to see a cloud of bats emerge, and then admire the impressively bright stars in the night sky above.

If you're hoping to spend the night in the park and get an early start hiking, there are plenty of campsites available to choose from, with prices between $10 and $22 per night, at the time of this writing. If you're planning to visit Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway, expect to pay $5 at the entrance. If you have any children under the age of 13 coming with you, they get in for free.