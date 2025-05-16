This Beverage Trail On Lake Michigan's Scenic Shores Is A Charming, Underrated Stretch Of Vineyards And Views
Instead of taking a walk on the wild side to unknown, faraway destinations, why not spice up your travel itinerary with an adventure to discover a beverage trail in a state that is steadily making its mark as a producer of award-winning wines and craft beverages? With this picture in mind, consider traveling to the underrated region of Southwest Michigan and exploring its impressive offerings along the Makers Trail. Home to not only vineyards brimming with juice-filled grapes ripening and ready for harvest but also distilleries, wine cellars, breweries, cideries, and tasting rooms galore, you'll have access to ample samples to quench your thirst.
The Makers Trail offers 50 unique destinations along its Northern and Southern Routes. You can expect a friendly atmosphere at each venue, where travelers are welcome to savor various drinks that are sure to tickle the tastebuds. Not only is wine available, but cider, beer, spirits, and dining are also on the menu at many of the unique, local establishments. When you visit the heart of Michigan's wine country and take tours along the Makers Trail, be prepared for a flavorful experience you will not soon forget. With approximately 90% of the vineyards located in Michigan's southwest region, you are sure to find the right grape to satisfy your craving.
About Michigan's vineyards and Makers Trail
Raising your glass and making a toast or two is what it's all about when touring the Makers Trail. The vineyards, along with distilleries, breweries, and dedicated cider specialists, dominate Southwest Michigan. The vineyards have an ongoing water source and an exceptional climate, allowing the ripening of grapes over a longer growing season. You may be wondering what this means for the wine lover in you. The answer is simple: Visitors who want to experience their favorite varietals and enjoy the same Italian vibe of Northern Michigan vineyards will have more time during the season to plan a visit, take a tour, and sample the many flavors from this world-class wine region.
Whether you prefer merlot or chardonnay, there is a plethora of beverages available to sample, such as wine, beer, spirits, and cider, plus dining along the trail at Makers Trail-associated establishments like Silver Harbor Brewing Company in St. Joseph and Vineyard 2121 in Benton Harbor. Many of the locations along the trail are clustered together in cities and towns, such as Bridgman, Union Pier, Baroda, and Niles, among many others. Putting your interest in craft beverages and winemaking, along with the opportunity to sit back and enjoy a sociable vibe, on your priority list of things to do is guaranteed to leave you wanting more.
Travel tips for the Makers Trail
Although California wineries have a lot to offer on the West Coast, Michigan's lush southwest landscape is a magnet for travelers. Indeed, California leads the way with more than 4,000 wineries in the U.S., but Michigan is holding its own with 255 active wineries as of January 2025. Each Makers Trail location has specific offerings, providing plenty of options for exploring new flavors. When visiting all the different establishments along the route, take advantage of the Makers Trail Passport that earns rewards and stamps, which you can later convert into prizes (at the time of this writing).
It's important to plan your itinerary before you head out on the trail. While visiting, accommodation is plentiful throughout the area, from full-service hotels to pet-friendly lodgings. Call ahead to verify the tasting room and tour hours of the locations you plan to check out and any requirements they may have. If you prefer leaving the driving to someone else, schedule a tour with one of the professional tour companies serving the Southwest Michigan region. With Happy Trails Wine Tours, you'll ride in style in a limo. With Fruitful Vine Tours, enjoy the trail in their vino coach or casual wine-o-wagon. Makers Trail recommends visiting between three and four venues per day on its map.