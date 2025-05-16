This Beverage Trail On Lake Michigan's Scenic Shores Is A Charming, Underrated Stretch Of Vineyards And Views

Instead of taking a walk on the wild side to unknown, faraway destinations, why not spice up your travel itinerary with an adventure to discover a beverage trail in a state that is steadily making its mark as a producer of award-winning wines and craft beverages? With this picture in mind, consider traveling to the underrated region of Southwest Michigan and exploring its impressive offerings along the Makers Trail. Home to not only vineyards brimming with juice-filled grapes ripening and ready for harvest but also distilleries, wine cellars, breweries, cideries, and tasting rooms galore, you'll have access to ample samples to quench your thirst.

The Makers Trail offers 50 unique destinations along its Northern and Southern Routes. You can expect a friendly atmosphere at each venue, where travelers are welcome to savor various drinks that are sure to tickle the tastebuds. Not only is wine available, but cider, beer, spirits, and dining are also on the menu at many of the unique, local establishments. When you visit the heart of Michigan's wine country and take tours along the Makers Trail, be prepared for a flavorful experience you will not soon forget. With approximately 90% of the vineyards located in Michigan's southwest region, you are sure to find the right grape to satisfy your craving.