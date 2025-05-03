Rick Steves Says You'll See 'Some Of England's Best Historical Sights' In This Scenic Corner Of The Country

While Southern England has fantastic historic destinations, like London, with Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, and the city of Bath, home to one of the best preserved ancient Roman bath complexes in Europe, you should also make sure to explore Northeast England. It's where Rick Steves, noted guidebook author, said you can find "some of England's best historical sights," via Rick Steves' Europe.

One such sight is Hadrian's Wall. The Roman Empire once stretched across a large part of Europe, with its northernmost boundary in what is now England. That boundary was marked by Hadrian's Wall, a 73-mile-long fortification with multiple milecastles and forts, and it was manned by hundreds of soldiers. It took around six years to build the wall, with construction first starting around 122 A.D., and this massive defensive structure inspired the Wall in George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" series. You can still see major parts of it today.

It's not very often that one can say they've walked across an entire country in less than 10 days, but you can when you take Hadrian's Wall Path. The 84-mile walk starts from Wallsend, which is just outside of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England's northernmost city with Victorian charm and great nightlife, and ends in the west in Bowness-on-Solway on the Cumbrian Coast. The wall itself is 73 miles long. However, the official National Trail that takes you from coast to coast adds another 11 miles. If you can't do the whole thing, Steves recommends hiking the few miles from Steel Rigg to Housesteads Roman Fort. Other highlights of Hadrian's Wall for Steves include the Roman Army Museum and Vindolanda's museum. Each one gives you a unique glimpse into what life was like for Romans at the time.