Colorado's Answer To Las Vegas Is A Scenic Gold Rush Town Nestled In The Rockies Where Gambling Is Legal
If you have a hankering to vacation somewhere with bright lights and scores of casinos, you may assume that you have limited options. Of course, there's Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or the Gulf Coast city called the "Vegas of the South," but what if you're not close to any of those places? Well, if you're in or around Colorado, you can venture out to the Old West and discover a hidden gaming paradise among the Rocky Mountains.
Black Hawk has been around since the mid-1800s, but its position as a casino-filled tourist destination didn't begin until the early 1990s. Since its beginnings, the small town of just over 100 people has transformed from a backwater gold rush mining village into a mini Vegas.
So, if you're looking for the glitz and glamor of the Strip but without the crowds or exorbitant prices, Black Hawk might be just the ticket. That said, make sure to leave with more than just the shirt on your back.
How Black Hawk became Colorado's Las Vegas
As with many small towns in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Black Hawk's origins began with mining. The site was established in 1859 in connection with the Gregory Diggings, named after its founder, a prospector named John H. Gregory. At that time, the area was still part of the Kansas Territory, but it switched to Colorado in 1861. It was officially incorporated in 1864 as Colorado's second city.
By 1872, Black Hawk was connected to Denver via railroad to help get the gold out of the mountains to major cities. As the gold rush helped put Black Hawk on the map, the city would reach its largest size, with 2,000 residents by 1899. However, operations slowed during World War I and the town shrank considerably. Even with a small revival in the 1930s, Black Hawk faced a tough road ahead.
That all changed in 1991 when gambling was legalized in the city. That year, two casinos set up shop, and Black Hawk was on its way to redemption. Today, there are over a dozen casinos within this small stretch of land. Most of the casinos offer resort-style lodging, so you can stay and play for as long as you like. Black Hawk now hosts over 20,000 visitors per day.
Planning the perfect trip to Black Hawk, Colorado
Black Hawk is relatively easy to get to from Denver International Airport, America's largest airport with the best food options, located just over 52 miles away. If you plan to stay in Black Hawk, most of the hotel rates are relatively cheap, ranging from $150 to $300 per night during the busy summer months. Alternatively, you can stay near Denver and book a shuttle to Black Hawk. Once you arrive, take advantage of the free shuttle service that runs throughout the area.
If you're not a gambler, rest assured that there are there plenty of non-gaming attractions in Black Hawk too. You can hike nearby trails such as the Maryland Mountain Trail or try your luck at the Hidee Gold Mine and see if you can find some genuine nuggets. If you want to learn more about Black Hawk's history, you can visit the Gilpin History Museum in neighboring Central City.
Dining is another activity you can enjoy during your stay in Black Hawk. Most of the casino resorts have fantastic restaurants to refuel between activities or help keep your mind off any losses you may incur. Finally, since you're so close to Denver, you might as well experience all that the big city has to offer. For example, given that it's America's craft beer capital, there's no better place for a brewery tour or pub crawl.