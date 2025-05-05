If you have a hankering to vacation somewhere with bright lights and scores of casinos, you may assume that you have limited options. Of course, there's Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or the Gulf Coast city called the "Vegas of the South," but what if you're not close to any of those places? Well, if you're in or around Colorado, you can venture out to the Old West and discover a hidden gaming paradise among the Rocky Mountains.

Black Hawk has been around since the mid-1800s, but its position as a casino-filled tourist destination didn't begin until the early 1990s. Since its beginnings, the small town of just over 100 people has transformed from a backwater gold rush mining village into a mini Vegas.

So, if you're looking for the glitz and glamor of the Strip but without the crowds or exorbitant prices, Black Hawk might be just the ticket. That said, make sure to leave with more than just the shirt on your back.