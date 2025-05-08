This Rhode Island Town Near The Coast Is A Rural New England Gem With Outdoor Fun And Historic Charm
Don't let the fact that Rhode Island is the smallest state in the U.S. fool you: It packs a serious punch. Melding historic charm with scenic surroundings, there are incredible places in Rhode Island that you need to visit at least once, including Coventry. Spanning 65 square miles, Coventry is the Ocean State's largest town by area, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a compromise between lively and laid-back. Located just 10 miles from T.F. Green Airport and 70 miles from Boston Logan International Airport, the town is easily accessible by car.
English colonists settled Coventry in the early 18th century, and its population had increased so rapidly that by 1741, farmers clamored for the opportunity to break away from the larger area of Warwick and establish their own town. General Nathanael Greene, who served as commander in chief of the Continental Army in the South during the Revolutionary War, moved to Coventry in 1770 to assume responsibility for the family-owned foundry.
Relics of this rich past can still be found in town. Indeed, Coventry has several historic sites that you'll want to visit before heading into the great outdoors that surround it. Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or both, read on to discover some activities you can enjoy year-round in this prized New England jewel.
Explore Coventry's fascinating history
No trip to Coventry is complete without exploring the town's rich heritage. Open seasonally for tours is the Paine House Museum, a former Colonial home and inn originally built in 1691. Today, the building is operated by the Western Rhode Island Civic Historical Society and showcases a wide array of antique tools and period furnishings. Plus, admission is a modest $6 for adults and $4 for children at the time of this writing.
Arkwright, a preserved 19th-century textile mill village, is set in the northeastern corner of Coventry. One of the village's best-known landmarks is the 125-foot Arkwright Bridge, which dates to 1888 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Though the bridge has been closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic since 2011, you can still enjoy scenic water views and get in some steps via the Arkwright Riverwalk.
While Nathanael Greene might not be a household name like George Washington or Alexander Hamilton, the General Nathanael Greene Homestead, a National Historic Landmark, gives the native Rhode Islander his due. Also known as Spell Hall, it was Greene's home from 1770 to 1776 and features everything from his library and desk to period furnishings. For all of the compelling content you're getting, the current entrance fees come to $8 and $4 (for adults and children, respectively).
Connect with nature in Coventry
Immersing yourself in nature is easy in Conventry thanks to its large swaths of conserved land and trail-friendly terrain. The South Branch of the Pawtuxet River flows right through Coventry, affording ample opportunities for serene walks, fishing, and kayaking. Avid hikers will fall in love with the 860-acre George B. Parker Woodland Wildlife Refuge, where 7 miles of hilly trails wind through Revolutionary War-era carriage roads and ancient rock formations. While you fuel up on lunch, keep an eye out for deer and foxes roaming near tranquil, flowing streams.
Speaking of wildlife, it also abounds at the Maxwell Mays Wildlife Refuge, where birds soar over forested wetlands and river otters cavort in the 11-acre Carr's Pond. Both refuges are carefully maintained by the Audubon Society of Rhode Island and are free and open to the public. Given Coventry's picturesque scenery, it no doubt makes for a charming East Coast destination for a fall vacation, summer getaway, and spring or winter retreat. Whether you're planning a solo trip or a fun-filled family vacation across America's best cities, this spectacular town has something for everyone to discover.