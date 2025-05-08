This Rhode Island Town Near The Coast Is A Rural New England Gem With Outdoor Fun And Historic Charm

Don't let the fact that Rhode Island is the smallest state in the U.S. fool you: It packs a serious punch. Melding historic charm with scenic surroundings, there are incredible places in Rhode Island that you need to visit at least once, including Coventry. Spanning 65 square miles, Coventry is the Ocean State's largest town by area, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a compromise between lively and laid-back. Located just 10 miles from T.F. Green Airport and 70 miles from Boston Logan International Airport, the town is easily accessible by car.

English colonists settled Coventry in the early 18th century, and its population had increased so rapidly that by 1741, farmers clamored for the opportunity to break away from the larger area of Warwick and establish their own town. General Nathanael Greene, who served as commander in chief of the Continental Army in the South during the Revolutionary War, moved to Coventry in 1770 to assume responsibility for the family-owned foundry.

Relics of this rich past can still be found in town. Indeed, Coventry has several historic sites that you'll want to visit before heading into the great outdoors that surround it. Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or both, read on to discover some activities you can enjoy year-round in this prized New England jewel.