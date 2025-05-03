'California's Grand Canyon' Is An Underrated Vista Point With Awe-Inspiring Sunsets And Surreal Views

Hidden inside Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the largest state park in California, is a stretch of yellow-gold badlands, packed with ancient fossils and bathed in desert sun. To see this incredible landscape for yourself, you will need to head to Font's Point, also commonly known as "California's Grand Canyon." When you stand at the top, you'll be rewarded with truly breathtaking views of the creased ridges and jagged cliffs below. Despite how beautiful this place is, it's never crowded. You won't exactly be alone in nature if you come on a weekend (especially in spring when wildflowers bloom around the park) but you're unlikely to ever have to compete for views at this underrated spot.

This remarkable place is particularly impressive at sunrise and sunset when the sun's rays make deep shadows across the landscape. While you won't be able to see much of the land beyond once the sun sets, you'll be able to see an incredible light show above as the skies grow darker and the stars emerge. That's because the Borrego Badlands and Font's Point are located in an International Dark Sky Park, recognized as one of the best parks in America for stargazing.