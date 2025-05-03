New Orleans' Oldest Cemetery Is A 'Haunted' Site With Mystical Legends And Legacy Of Voodoo

New Orleans' most notable burial site is, of course, the final resting place of many of its most notable families and figures. Among them, the tombs of renowned chess player Paul Morphy, American Revolution sponsor Daniel Clark, and sugar industry entrepreneur and New Orleans' first mayor Etienne de Boré can be found here. As does actor Nicolas Cage, whose white, pyramid-shaped tomb marks the site where he intends to be buried someday.

Of all the notable figures entombed on site, perhaps no one is more visited than the formidable Marie Laveau. A 19th-century voodoo priestess whose powers were revered and respected by all, she was said to practice the art of divination and offer guidance to many. New Orleans' history of voodoo is no joke, and as a result, visitors leave offerings of flowers, fruits, cake, and more for her spirit to this day. Another tradition entails knocking three times on her tomb's marble slab in hopes she will grant their wishes from the afterlife — many believe that she does. Until recently, it was common to draw a cross or an X on the tomb with brick, but significant damage to the façade and lobbying from preservationists have resulted in the institution of fines for anyone who defaces it.

After years of such vandalism, the Archdiocese of New Orleans has put in place new regulations requiring all visitors to Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1 to book a tour with a licensed guide through Cemetery Tour New Orleans. Walking tours will take in the most famous tombs onsite and provide an overview of their history in around 45 minutes. For even more macabre history, check out New Orleans' Historic Voodoo Museum, just a 15-minute walk from the cemetery.