New Orleans' Oldest Cemetery Is A 'Haunted' Site With Mystical Legends And Legacy Of Voodoo
New Orleans is home to several iconic cemeteries that top must-see lists when visiting Louisiana, not just for their historic intrigue but also for their unique method of above-ground burial. Of all the city's graveyards — there are 45 in total, five of which are designated in the National Register of Historic Places, with many more slated to be — Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1 is perhaps the most atmospheric. Listed in the National Register in 1975, this is the city's oldest remaining cemetery. It's associated with some pretty spooky lore, too.
Opened in 1789, after a devastating epidemic of yellow fever along with two catastrophic fires left high numbers of casualties in need of burial, Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1 is believed to be inspired by Paris's famed Père Lachaise. If you've been to the Parisian cemetery and now wander through the narrow streets of this New Orleans City of the Dead, you just might have déjà vu. The rows of house-like crypts with ornate sculptures, carvings, and art resemble burial vaults you might see in France or even Spain, but here in Louisiana, they were a necessity due to frequent flooding, which often resulted in the dead returning — so to speak.
Hauntings and lore at Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1
Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1 has been around through some of New Orleans' most significant events and transitions, including the Civil War and subsequent Reconstruction Era, which saw major changes in Southern culture. This history makes New Orleans the perfect city for a Halloween vacation. Of all the things this cemetery is known for, its many terrifying stories might be one of the things that provide the most fascination for travelers, especially those who love a paranormal adventure. It is said that the ghosts of pets and Civil War soldiers haunt the grounds along with some other recurring figures. Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1 is, without a doubt, one of the best spooky ghost tour locations in America.
People claim to see the spirit of a traveling sailor called Henry Vignes wandering among the crypts in search of his own, which was sold by his landlady who thought he'd died at sea or would never return home. Another is called Jimmy, whose teeth are missing. He is described as having a strong body odor but is ever mindful of bedecking his wife's grave with flowers. Many others intrigue and bewitch, including the ghost of a young man called Alphonse, who's seen crying and stealing mourning items left at others' graves for his own. But in a city with a past as deep and a culture as diverse as New Orleans', you don't have to believe in ghosts to be fascinated by its residents, living or dead.
Famous tombs and burials, including Marie Laveau and Nicolas Cage
New Orleans' most notable burial site is, of course, the final resting place of many of its most notable families and figures. Among them, the tombs of renowned chess player Paul Morphy, American Revolution sponsor Daniel Clark, and sugar industry entrepreneur and New Orleans' first mayor Etienne de Boré can be found here. As does actor Nicolas Cage, whose white, pyramid-shaped tomb marks the site where he intends to be buried someday.
Of all the notable figures entombed on site, perhaps no one is more visited than the formidable Marie Laveau. A 19th-century voodoo priestess whose powers were revered and respected by all, she was said to practice the art of divination and offer guidance to many. New Orleans' history of voodoo is no joke, and as a result, visitors leave offerings of flowers, fruits, cake, and more for her spirit to this day. Another tradition entails knocking three times on her tomb's marble slab in hopes she will grant their wishes from the afterlife — many believe that she does. Until recently, it was common to draw a cross or an X on the tomb with brick, but significant damage to the façade and lobbying from preservationists have resulted in the institution of fines for anyone who defaces it.
After years of such vandalism, the Archdiocese of New Orleans has put in place new regulations requiring all visitors to Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1 to book a tour with a licensed guide through Cemetery Tour New Orleans. Walking tours will take in the most famous tombs onsite and provide an overview of their history in around 45 minutes. For even more macabre history, check out New Orleans' Historic Voodoo Museum, just a 15-minute walk from the cemetery.