These Snake-Filled Lakes In Michigan Should Make You Think Twice Before Swimming

Biting straight into it, the most snake-infested lake in Michigan is Lake St. Clair. Treading the border of Michigan and Ontario, the large lake spans 430 square miles and is revered as the "Heart of the Great Lakes" due to its connection to the Lake Erie basin. Despite its surface area, its depth is on the shallow side. Measuring an average of just 11 feet deep, its warm, shallow waters create the perfect habitat for various snake species, including the northern water snake and eastern garter snake. Both types of snakes are prevalent in the marshy areas surrounding the lake, slithering through the dense vegetation as they hunt for prey. Don't worry; they don't feed on humans — just small fish and amphibians.

You may recognize the eastern garter snake by its common pet name, the "garden snake," which appears in reddish-brown, black, or gray hues with three light stripes running down the length of its medium-sized body (about 3 to 4 feet long). Meanwhile, the northern water snake comes in shades of gray, tan, or brown, wrapped in dark scaly bands, and grows up to 3.5 feet long. Both species are more prevalent in the warmer months and are non-venomous. However, if you get bit, don't fret too hard. The eastern garter snake's bite is as mild as a scratch, and their solitary nature renders them unaggressive unless threatened. Tread more carefully around northern water snakes, which are known to be a bit more aggressive. Their strong jaws inflict an intense bite, drawing a significant amount of blood, and they produce a foul smell from their tail as a defense mechanism.