One Of Michigan's Most Gorgeous Inland Lakes Is A Recreational Escape With Miles Of Scenic Shoreline

Michigan is arguably the top destination in the American Midwest for those seeking splendid outdoor recreation. Four of the five Great Lakes lie along the state's ample shoreline, providing residents and visitors with beaches that rival those along the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. Thanks to an abundant amount of coastline across the Lower and Upper Peninsulas, Michigan also has plenty of sublime parks and outdoor destinations.

From mainland wonders like Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to the remote island escape of Lake Superior's Isle Royale National Park, this region is one of America's top spots for water recreation. But not every Michigan lakeside destination is on the Great Lakes; if you travel further inland, you'll discover plenty of smaller lakes that are spectacular outdoor destinations in their own right. One of the best examples comes in the form of the scenic shores and blissful waters of Michigan's Higgins Lake.

Located in the northern region of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, about three hours north of Detroit by car, Higgins Lake has long drawn acclaim for its crystal clear waters and extensive natural beauty. In recent years, Higgins Lake has become one of Northern Michigan's premier spots for outdoor recreation. The lake's scenic location provides a lovely backdrop for a number of nearby golf courses, and its natural waters offer some of the best fishing opportunities in Michigan's interior. And if you prefer to go for a swim on your vacation, Higgins Lake's shoreline includes beaches that match any that you'd find along the Great Lakes.