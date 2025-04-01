One Of Michigan's Most Gorgeous Inland Lakes Is A Recreational Escape With Miles Of Scenic Shoreline
Michigan is arguably the top destination in the American Midwest for those seeking splendid outdoor recreation. Four of the five Great Lakes lie along the state's ample shoreline, providing residents and visitors with beaches that rival those along the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. Thanks to an abundant amount of coastline across the Lower and Upper Peninsulas, Michigan also has plenty of sublime parks and outdoor destinations.
From mainland wonders like Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to the remote island escape of Lake Superior's Isle Royale National Park, this region is one of America's top spots for water recreation. But not every Michigan lakeside destination is on the Great Lakes; if you travel further inland, you'll discover plenty of smaller lakes that are spectacular outdoor destinations in their own right. One of the best examples comes in the form of the scenic shores and blissful waters of Michigan's Higgins Lake.
Located in the northern region of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, about three hours north of Detroit by car, Higgins Lake has long drawn acclaim for its crystal clear waters and extensive natural beauty. In recent years, Higgins Lake has become one of Northern Michigan's premier spots for outdoor recreation. The lake's scenic location provides a lovely backdrop for a number of nearby golf courses, and its natural waters offer some of the best fishing opportunities in Michigan's interior. And if you prefer to go for a swim on your vacation, Higgins Lake's shoreline includes beaches that match any that you'd find along the Great Lakes.
Higgins Lake is one of the clearest — and most beautiful — lakes in the world
Even if you pass on any recreational activities, your trip here will be unforgettable for the amazing sightseeing alone. This is because Higgins Lake has the well-earned reputation of being one of the most beautiful lakes in the entire United States! In particular, it's renowned for its incredibly clear waters and deep blue expanse. Upper Midwest visitors looking for fantastic natural swimming spots may flock to destinations like Wisconsin's Schoolhouse Beach and its clear, pristine waters, but Higgins Lake's 21 miles of coastline boasts equally impressive beaches, combining both gorgeous water and modern amenities.
Lounging on one of the lake's many beaches provides a peaceful immersion in the stunning blend of blue and green where the lake's waters meet the surrounding forests. Depending on where you stand, you can also get unforgettable views of the sunrise and sunset from the lake's shores (and maybe even the northern lights, if you're lucky). It's no wonder that Detroit Free Press readers voted Higgins Lake the best inland lake in Michigan.
The lake's distinctive beauty stems from its unique ecosystem. Higgins Lake is classified as an "oligotrophic" lake, a fancy way of saying that the water is high in oxygen but low in the nutrients that tend to support algae and plant life. This means that the lake's waters have little algae to mar its clear blue coloration, while the lake's high oxygen content supports a thriving population of fish. Anglers can find great opportunities for catching lake trout, rainbow trout, yellow perch, rock bass, rainbow smelt, and northern pike, among others. Even better, the nearby Au Sable River is one of Michigan's best spots for fly-fishing.
Michigan's hidden gem for outdoor recreation
Far from being a remote and primitive wilderness escape, Higgins Lake offers visitors a terrific assortment of small-town charms and modern-day comforts while maintaining its essential natural character. The community is a vibrant lakeside town that serves as a prime gateway to the lake's best features. Recreational boaters and anyone who wants to take advantage of the region's superb fishing opportunities can access the many top marinas around the lake's shores.
If you'd rather keep your feet on dry land while still enjoying the gorgeous scenery, Higgins Lake is also home to some of Michigan's best golf courses. Destinations like the Forest Dunes Golf Course are clear equals to the world-class golf and beautiful beaches of other Michigan towns like Arcadia. If you're interested in history, the nearby Higgins Lake Nursery and CCC Museum details the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps and its extensive work in developing the green spaces that surround the lake today.
For nature lovers, the lake is also home to two great state parks: the helpfully named North Higgins Lake State Park and South Higgins Lake State Park. The former features 449 acres of the lake's northern shores, which are home to the aforementioned CCC Museum, the Michigan History Center, and one of the world's largest pine nurseries. South Higgins Lake is larger, at 1,364 acres, and has an excellent boat launch for those who prefer to enjoy their recreation time on the water. Both parks have beautiful hiking trails, picnic areas, beaches, campgrounds, and cabins. You can also find great tent, cabin, and RV camping at nearby Great Circle Campground. Finally, Higgins Lake's plentiful cottage rentals offer rustic comforts while preserving the lake's world-class natural beauty.