Hidden In The Hills Of Rome Is A Breathtaking Fountain With One-Of-A-Kind Panoramic City Views

In Rome, fountains aren't just pretty backdrops but destinations in themselves. Ancient Romans were particularly fond of fountains, which flaunt the intricate network of underground aqueducts they built to carry water through the city. There are over 1,500 fountains around Rome. Most famous among them is the iconic Trevi Fountain (often considered a tourist trap), though undoubtedly a masterwork in fountain sculpture. But if you want to skip jostling through tourist crowds and flashing cameras — especially if you're looking for things to do in Rome for one day — head to the majestic Fontana Dell'Acqua Paola.

Fontana Dell'Acqua Paola sits high above the city on Janiculum Hill in the picturesque Trastevere neighborhood. It's a massive baroque fountain that was made to impress, and even though it's one of the city's most beautiful landmarks, it's out of the way of Rome's loudest corners. As one Tripadvisor reviewer described it, "Not as popular as the Trevi fountain, but equally as stunning in my opinion – PLUS, a great view of the city and not nearly as many people."

To reach the fountain, you'll first need to get to Trastevere, which is about 30 minutes by bus from Roma Termini, Rome's central station. Roma Termini is 30 to 40 minutes from Rome Fiumicino Airport by train or shuttle bus. Once in Trastevere, you'll head to Janiculum Hill by taking a short uphill walk along Via Garibaldi, where the fountain will be unmissable. As you take in its towering marble arches and ornate statues, there's a rich history and marvel of engineering that are more than what meets the eye.