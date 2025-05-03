Hidden In The Hills Of Rome Is A Breathtaking Fountain With One-Of-A-Kind Panoramic City Views
In Rome, fountains aren't just pretty backdrops but destinations in themselves. Ancient Romans were particularly fond of fountains, which flaunt the intricate network of underground aqueducts they built to carry water through the city. There are over 1,500 fountains around Rome. Most famous among them is the iconic Trevi Fountain (often considered a tourist trap), though undoubtedly a masterwork in fountain sculpture. But if you want to skip jostling through tourist crowds and flashing cameras — especially if you're looking for things to do in Rome for one day — head to the majestic Fontana Dell'Acqua Paola.
Fontana Dell'Acqua Paola sits high above the city on Janiculum Hill in the picturesque Trastevere neighborhood. It's a massive baroque fountain that was made to impress, and even though it's one of the city's most beautiful landmarks, it's out of the way of Rome's loudest corners. As one Tripadvisor reviewer described it, "Not as popular as the Trevi fountain, but equally as stunning in my opinion – PLUS, a great view of the city and not nearly as many people."
To reach the fountain, you'll first need to get to Trastevere, which is about 30 minutes by bus from Roma Termini, Rome's central station. Roma Termini is 30 to 40 minutes from Rome Fiumicino Airport by train or shuttle bus. Once in Trastevere, you'll head to Janiculum Hill by taking a short uphill walk along Via Garibaldi, where the fountain will be unmissable. As you take in its towering marble arches and ornate statues, there's a rich history and marvel of engineering that are more than what meets the eye.
The fascinating story behind Fontana Dell'Acqua Paola
The Ancient Romans built aqueducts around the city starting in the fourth century B.C., which cleverly employed gravity to keep water flowing. This sophisticated water network drew from natural springs and lakes to provide Romans with fresh, potable water. But as the Ancient Roman empire declined, its aqueducts fell into disrepair. In Trastevere, the Trajan aqueduct was one of these dysfunctional water channels, leaving the neighborhood with a water shortage. Eventually, that changed when Pope Paul V sponsored the Trajan's revival. To celebrate the restored aqueduct, the Pope also commissioned the Fontana Dell'Acqua Paola to be built at its terminal point in 1610.
Designed by Giovanni Fontana and Flaminio Ponzio, the fountain was constructed using marble from the ancient Roman Forum and the Temple of Minerva. Its columns were repurposed from the fourth-century Old St. Peter's Basilica. You'll notice a few curious architectural features of the fountain, whose symbolism might not be evident to the modern onlooker. Above the central arch is the coat of arms of the Borghese family, of which Pope Paul V was a member. It also has a Latin inscription commemorating the Pope's restoration of the aqueduct. You'll see dragon and eagle sculptures flanking the arches, which are also emblems of the Borgheses.
The fountain was designed to fit naturally into its surroundings. It was built with openings, through which you can see the garden behind it. Head into this garden by climbing a few stairs to get an even higher vantage over the city's ancient, domed skyline. And while you're in the area, exploring Trastevere is one of the best free things to do in Rome.