'Nature Meets Neon' At This Vibrant Retro-Modernist Waikiki Hotel For A Stylish, Affordable Island Getaway
Popular destinations in the tropics are often filled with hotels, but unique and memorable stays can be harder to find. Chain hotels start to look the same after a while, or they cost too much to even consider. On Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, you will find the best of both worlds — vibrant and affordable lodging known as the Shoreline Hotel Waikiki.
The renovated hotel has a "nature meets neon" theme, developed by a team of creatives and designers who used Hawaii's landscape as inspiration for the space, adding in bright colors and bold shapes to make it feel modern. Don't let the beautiful decorations fool you, though. Shoreline may be gorgeous, but it's not all that expensive for the area.
If you're planning a budget-friendly trip to Waikiki, you may be scrambling to find ways to pinch pennies on accommodations. Thankfully, the hotel manages to stay affordable by getting rid of amenities that the average hotel guest likely won't use, such as a 24-hour fitness center and spa. It has all the amenities that visitors look for, such as a rooftop pool, Hawaiian coffee in the lobby, valet parking, and free Wi-Fi, but all of the extras are abandoned in favor of saving you money. It's simply a stylish and relaxing place to come back to after spending all day on the coast and enjoying Hawaii.
Perks of staying at Shoreline Hotel Waikiki
Many resorts in Waikiki cost upwards of $300 per night during peak tourist seasons, with some of the more upscale options charging over $600 per night. In comparison, the Single Queen suites at the Shoreline Hotel typically cost between $135 and $235 per night, even during Hawaii's busiest months of December and January. Try to book well in advance to secure the best rates. The price difference makes it much easier to enjoy your vacation. For example, Kahala Resort, a 5-star Hawaiian hotel near Waikiki Beach, is a beautiful place to visit. Unfortunately, the high price is out of the question for many travelers.
Prices at the Shoreline are also knocked down because the hotel isn't right on the coast. However, it's only a five-minute walk to Waikiki Beach. It's also close to a few other beaches if you're looking to branch out and try somewhere new. One of Oahu's best free beaches, Fort DeRussy Beach Park, as well as Kuhio Beach Park, Queen's Beach, and Kahanamoku Beach are all within one mile of the hotel, making it the perfect home base for a coastal vacation.
The hotel is also a short walk to Gray's Beach, a secluded, secret little beach with a more intimate vibe, perfect for escaping the Waikiki crowds. The benefit of not being right on the water is having easier access to other activities in the area, like the Honolulu Museum of Art, Foster Botanical Garden, the Magic Island Lagoon at Ala Moana Beach Park.