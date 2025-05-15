One Of Bryce Canyon's Most Beautiful Trails Is A Free Hike Through The Park's Most Iconic Scenery
Experts can argue endlessly over which of America's 63 national parks is the most beautiful or the most fun to visit. But a strong case can be made that the most unique national park is Utah's spectacularly vibrant paradise of Bryce Canyon. As one of Utah's famed "Mighty Five" national parks, Bryce Canyon showcases the otherworldly splendor of Utah's landscape with a twist. The park's distinguishing feature is its record-breaking collection of "hoodoos," an odd type of rock formation defined by tall, narrow spires of rock formed by long-term erosion. The central Bryce Canyon amphitheater has more hoodoos than anywhere else in the world, making it quite a spot for a once-in-a-lifetime hike. Still, Bryce Canyon's $35 entrance fee may cause some budget-conscious travelers to reconsider their visit. Fortunately, if you want to explore Bryce Canyon's one-of-a-kind beauty without coughing up national park-level fees, you have a terrific alternative thanks to the extraordinary Fairyland Loop Trail.
True to its name, the Fairyland Loop Trail takes hikers past Bryce Canyon scenes that look straight out of a fairytale. Not only does the Fairyland Loop offer the same magnificent views of the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater as more popular trails like the Navajo Loop, but it's also a great route for seeing some of the park's lesser-known geological wonders. But if you're watching your wallet at the same time you're watching the Bryce Canyon hoodoos, the Fairyland Loop Trail has one major advantage over other Bryce Canyon National Park trails: it's a free way to see the canyon's picturesque scenery!
The Fairyland Loop Trail is a challenging, rewarding, and free way to enjoy Bryce Canyon
The Fairyland Loop Trail covers about eight miles around the main rim of the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater. While the views of the amphitheater and its countless hoodoos are certainly impressive, the Fairyland Loop Trail's first section may be its true hidden charm. Unlike popular Bryce Canyon Trails like the Navajo Loop or Queens Garden Trail, the Fairyland Trail begins in the lesser-known Fairyland Point, located in the park's northernmost region.
Fairyland Point adds a distinctive flavor to an immersive hike through Bryce Canyon. Like the main amphitheater, Fairyland Point also has plenty of striking hoodoos and unusual rock formations. However, these hoodoos are geologically younger than the ones you will find in the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater. Thus, the Fairyland Loop is an excellent way to travel back in time, geologically speaking, and see firsthand the complex evolution of the park's iconic rock formations.
Though the Fairyland Loop is "only" eight miles, the terrain it covers is fairly challenging. You'll be looking at a total elevation gain of over 1,500 feet, with much of the trail descending 900 feet through the canyon and complex labyrinths of rocks. With steeper climbs and descents, as well as fairly precarious terrain, the Fairyland Loop is a national park trail that's better for experienced hikers. But if you can meet its challenges, the Fairyland Loop will give you a thorough Bryce Canyon experience without the entrance fee! Because the Fairyland Road leading to the trailhead is located outside the national park's entrance stations, you can access the trail and its unique sights without having to pay to enter the park itself!
Fairyland Loop showcases Bryce Canyon's greatest wonders
While the hoodoos are the main attraction, Bryce Canyon has plenty of other impressive, eye-catching rock formations, and the Fairyland Loop Trail is the perfect route for seeing many of the park's hidden gems. As you're working your way through Fairyland Point and the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater, the Fairyland Loop Trail will also treat you to amazing views of the prominent Boat Mesa. At 8,082 feet high, Boat Mesa is an unmissable sentinel that towers over the Bryce Canyon landscape with its distinctive shades of orange and red rock. The southern portion of the Fairyland Loop Trail also takes you past the striking Tower Bridge formation, a group of tall, interconnected hoodoos that are linked via a natural rock "bridge" for an uncanny resemblance to the famed Tower Bridge in London. Other Instagram-worthy wonders you'll pass on the Fairyland Loop include the China Wall, Pink Member, and the "hoodoo graveyard" in Campbell Canyon.
If you're planning on camping out in the park overnight, the Fairyland Loop Trail is located conveniently close to Bryce Canyon's North Campground, which includes 100 different campsites for both tents and RVs, plus access to potable water, a general store, and the Visitor Center. Otherwise, you can indulge in more modern comforts at the Lodge at Bryce Canyon and its excellent hotel rooms and cozy cabins. Since the Fairyland Loop trailhead can be reached by car via an (often overlooked) access road, the trail is an excellent itinerary addition for a road trip to all five of Utah's national parks. Otherwise, a drive to Bryce Canyon and the Fairyland Loop will be about four hours from Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.