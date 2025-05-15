One Of Bryce Canyon's Most Beautiful Trails Is A Free Hike Through The Park's Most Iconic Scenery

The Fairyland Loop Trail covers about eight miles around the main rim of the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater. While the views of the amphitheater and its countless hoodoos are certainly impressive, the Fairyland Loop Trail's first section may be its true hidden charm. Unlike popular Bryce Canyon Trails like the Navajo Loop or Queens Garden Trail, the Fairyland Trail begins in the lesser-known Fairyland Point, located in the park's northernmost region.

Fairyland Point adds a distinctive flavor to an immersive hike through Bryce Canyon. Like the main amphitheater, Fairyland Point also has plenty of striking hoodoos and unusual rock formations. However, these hoodoos are geologically younger than the ones you will find in the Bryce Canyon Amphitheater. Thus, the Fairyland Loop is an excellent way to travel back in time, geologically speaking, and see firsthand the complex evolution of the park's iconic rock formations.

Though the Fairyland Loop is "only" eight miles, the terrain it covers is fairly challenging. You'll be looking at a total elevation gain of over 1,500 feet, with much of the trail descending 900 feet through the canyon and complex labyrinths of rocks. With steeper climbs and descents, as well as fairly precarious terrain, the Fairyland Loop is a national park trail that's better for experienced hikers. But if you can meet its challenges, the Fairyland Loop will give you a thorough Bryce Canyon experience without the entrance fee! Because the Fairyland Road leading to the trailhead is located outside the national park's entrance stations, you can access the trail and its unique sights without having to pay to enter the park itself!