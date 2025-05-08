A State Park On This Serene Stretch Of Oregon's Coast Boasts A Secluded Beach Lined With Lush Rainforest
While it's impossible to declare definitively a single U.S. state as the "most beautiful," Oregon has a strong claim to the title. With breathtaking Pacific Northwest forests, Cascade Range mountains, and exquisite coastlines, Oregon is, in many ways, the epitome of everything that makes the West Coast so magnificent. Oregon icons like Crater Lake and Mount Hood have long held a revered spot in the American popular imagination. But with Crater Lake soon to be closed to swimmers for several years and Mount Hood now covered in ski resorts, outdoor fans may want to seek alternative Oregon destinations to get their nature fix. One spot that is more than worthy of the honor is the stunning Oswald West State Park.
Named after a former Oregon governor, Oswald West State Park is a one-two punch of Oregon's coastal beauty and enchanting temperate rainforests. The park lies along Northern Oregon's fantastic Pacific coastline, where the state's coastal mountains descend into some of the country's loveliest beaches. With amazing resources on land and water, Oswald West State Park is truly the "surf n' turf" of Oregon's recreational destinations.
Oswald West State Park has all of Oregon's Pacific Northwest beauty rolled into one park
Oregon's Pacific coastline has no shortage of sublime destinations. Depending on where you go, you can find wonders like the dramatic headland of Cascade Head with its diverse flora and fauna or the eye-catching seaside monolith of Haystack Rock. But even among such exalted company, Oswald West State Park stands out as a premier seaside paradise. On land, the park protects vibrant coastal rainforests marked by photogenic meadows that look almost too beautiful to be real. On the ocean, it features the picturesque Smuggler's Cove and Short Sand Beach and fabulous seaside waterfalls and creeks, all decorated with old-growth forests.
Oswald West State Park's crown jewel is arguably the prominent Neahkahnie Mountain, which towers 1,680 feet above the ocean. Neahkahnie occupies something of a Goldilocks zone for hikers — not too high to make for an excessively strenuous hike, but more than high enough to provide breathtaking views from the summit. Even without its superb views of the Pacific, Neahkahnie provides immersive tours of the park's dream-like forests and meadows.
But that's not all. Oswald West State Park also protects unmissable gems like the remote, rainforest-cloaked Cape Falcon, a hidden seaside promontory with picture-perfect views of the park's landscape (and maybe even passing whales, if you're lucky!). One of the most unique phenomena in Oswald West State Park is the memorable Devil's Cauldron, an overlook atop a precarious rocky cove that drops hundreds of feet into the ocean. With so much out-of-this-world scenery, it's no wonder many consider Oswald West the best state park in Oregon!
Even in a state known for outdoor adventures, Oswald West State Park stands out
With the perfect blend of "land and sand," Oswald West State Park has ample recreational opportunities for those who want to get wet and those who'd prefer to stay dry. Not only is Short Sand Beach a great place for swimming, but its abundant waves make it one of Oregon's top spots for surfing. On land, the park protects several miles of excellent hiking trails that showcase all of the region's many natural wonders (including 13 miles of the much larger Oregon Coast Trail). Depending on which trail you choose, you can enjoy short and easy strolls past Short Sand Beach and the park's old-growth forests or take on more challenging jaunts to Cape Falcon or the prominent Neahkahnie Mountain. In addition to the gorgeous Pacific views and magical temperate rainforests, Oswald West's trails display a unique collection of volcanic basalt, a gift from the region's Cascade Volcanic Arc.
Oswald West State Park is only about an hour and a half drive from Portland, so you can easily visit on a memorable day trip without leaving civilization behind. Even more conveniently, it's just a few minutes south of the popular seaside town of Cannon Beach. Cannon Beach is already well-known as a stunning Pacific Northwest beach you can visit without breaking the bank, and Oswald West is one of its hidden gems. Though Oswald West does not allow camping, many nearby parks offer excellent camping and RV options. Alternatively, Cannon Beach has plenty of hotels and vacation rentals for relaxation after a rigorous day exploring Oswald West State Park's diverse, otherworldly beauty.