A State Park On This Serene Stretch Of Oregon's Coast Boasts A Secluded Beach Lined With Lush Rainforest

Oregon's Pacific coastline has no shortage of sublime destinations. Depending on where you go, you can find wonders like the dramatic headland of Cascade Head with its diverse flora and fauna or the eye-catching seaside monolith of Haystack Rock. But even among such exalted company, Oswald West State Park stands out as a premier seaside paradise. On land, the park protects vibrant coastal rainforests marked by photogenic meadows that look almost too beautiful to be real. On the ocean, it features the picturesque Smuggler's Cove and Short Sand Beach and fabulous seaside waterfalls and creeks, all decorated with old-growth forests.

Oswald West State Park's crown jewel is arguably the prominent Neahkahnie Mountain, which towers 1,680 feet above the ocean. Neahkahnie occupies something of a Goldilocks zone for hikers — not too high to make for an excessively strenuous hike, but more than high enough to provide breathtaking views from the summit. Even without its superb views of the Pacific, Neahkahnie provides immersive tours of the park's dream-like forests and meadows.

But that's not all. Oswald West State Park also protects unmissable gems like the remote, rainforest-cloaked Cape Falcon, a hidden seaside promontory with picture-perfect views of the park's landscape (and maybe even passing whales, if you're lucky!). One of the most unique phenomena in Oswald West State Park is the memorable Devil's Cauldron, an overlook atop a precarious rocky cove that drops hundreds of feet into the ocean. With so much out-of-this-world scenery, it's no wonder many consider Oswald West the best state park in Oregon!