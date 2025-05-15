The Foothills Of California's Wine Country Hide A Jewel Lake With Beaches, Swimming, Camping, And Fishing

Driving is the only way to reach Lake Amador, but the sights along the way are nothing to scoff at. Especially in early spring, the rolling hills of Amador County are green, and the weather is gorgeous, around 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit most days. That said, the entrance to Lake Amador is blink-and-you'll-miss-it, so take it easy on the country roads in the area. Heading up the entrance road, you'll drive past the hatchery and cross the Jackson Creek Dam before reaching the check-in area, which is also Tackle Box, the cafe. During busy times, check-in staff wait outside for visitors to pull up, and it's a quick process before you head out into the campground.

After you've set up your tent (or parked the RV), it's time to explore. Unlike some other lakes in the county, which are reservoirs of drinking water, Lake Amador permits swimming. You can take a dip in the water from any of the various beach areas around the lake, and some campsites are waterfront, making access even easier. For visitors who aren't thrilled about taking to the water with the resident fish, a swim pond is a second-best, especially for families. The human-made swim pond features a dock in the center (great for jumping off of), a slide into the water, and sandy beaches all around.

One of the reasons Lake Amador makes for a family-friendly camping trip is the fact that most of the campground is paved. Although it's not all level, families often explore via bicycle, and depending on the season, there can be a lot to see. Wildlife abounds in the area, including deer and turkey, although rattlesnakes are also a risk in the warmer months, so keep an eye on children and pets.