The Foothills Of California's Wine Country Hide A Jewel Lake With Beaches, Swimming, Camping, And Fishing
Wine country might be at the top of the tourism list for California, but in between the lush vineyards and quaint wine tasting rooms are other attractions worth visiting. Amador County, specifically, is an underrated paradise with California's oldest vineyards, but its diverse geography offers so much more. From gold history to hiking, boating, fishing, and various other means of recreation, the area has countless places to explore in any season.
From valley lakes to alpine reservoirs, Amador County has waterways that invite adventurers to fish, swim, camp, and sightsee. One of Amador's smallest lakes, just under 400 acres, lies closest to the greater Sacramento area, making it a perfect vacation spot for those looking to get out of the city. If you're flying in, the Sacramento International Airport is the largest hub nearby, just an hour and a half away by car.
Lake Amador is just outside Ione, and about 20 minutes from California's jewel of the Mother Lode, Sutter Creek. Nestled among other local lakes, Lake Amador is in the middle of California's Gold Country, and it offers unique recreational opportunities worth exploring.
How to get to Lake Amador (and what to do there)
Driving is the only way to reach Lake Amador, but the sights along the way are nothing to scoff at. Especially in early spring, the rolling hills of Amador County are green, and the weather is gorgeous, around 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit most days. That said, the entrance to Lake Amador is blink-and-you'll-miss-it, so take it easy on the country roads in the area. Heading up the entrance road, you'll drive past the hatchery and cross the Jackson Creek Dam before reaching the check-in area, which is also Tackle Box, the cafe. During busy times, check-in staff wait outside for visitors to pull up, and it's a quick process before you head out into the campground.
After you've set up your tent (or parked the RV), it's time to explore. Unlike some other lakes in the county, which are reservoirs of drinking water, Lake Amador permits swimming. You can take a dip in the water from any of the various beach areas around the lake, and some campsites are waterfront, making access even easier. For visitors who aren't thrilled about taking to the water with the resident fish, a swim pond is a second-best, especially for families. The human-made swim pond features a dock in the center (great for jumping off of), a slide into the water, and sandy beaches all around.
One of the reasons Lake Amador makes for a family-friendly camping trip is the fact that most of the campground is paved. Although it's not all level, families often explore via bicycle, and depending on the season, there can be a lot to see. Wildlife abounds in the area, including deer and turkey, although rattlesnakes are also a risk in the warmer months, so keep an eye on children and pets.
Lake Amador is best known for its fishing
Two complete disc golf courses offer more recreation, and depending on when you visit, you might stumble upon a competition or other event. Lake Amador also hosts community events, like a massive 2,000-egg Easter egg hunt, a kids' fishing derby, fisher challenges, fishing tournaments, and even holiday dinners at the cafe. You might notice a trend with the events at Lake Amador, and there's a reason most of its social calendar caters to anglers.
Though there are other things to do while camping, it is clear that fishing is the major attraction at Lake Amador. Planting occurs multiple times per month, and Lake Amador likes to boast about its visitors' big catches on social media. Around 50,000 pounds of trout are planted each season, between October and May, and Lake Amador has its own hatchery. The farm-grown fish species include trout, catfish, crappie, blue gill, bass, carp, and others.
Shore fishing is popular, but fishers can also head down to the dock (located behind the cafe) for better odds at attracting fish in open water. For those who are serious about getting out onto the lake, boat rentals are available. You can also bring your own boat along for the trip, something that is not possible at other waterways in Amador County (neighboring Pardee Lake, for example, sometimes closes its boat launch due to invasive species concerns and other issues). In short, whatever your method of recreation, even if it's just lying on a floatie near the shore, Lake Amador has something for everyone. For more excursions in Gold Country, check out this scenic California river for a day full of adventure.