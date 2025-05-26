Oregon's 'Quintessential Beach Town' Is A Perfect Getaway With Dramatic Coastal Views And A Cozy Downtown
If you're ever in need of a little magic in your life, the Southern Oregon coast's salty air and lush greenery will be sure to inspire. Not far from Floras Lake (a secret mecca for hiking, kiting, and water adventures) is Bandon, a destination in Coos County. Established in 1891, the city, famed for its flourishing cranberry industry, has been called a "quintessential beach town" by Travel Oregon. Bandon offers visitors a trip filled with dramatic coastal views and time well spent at the city's cozy Old Town.
Bandon is home to Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, a site with a number of impressive sea stacks. This includes the eponymous Face Rock, known for its human-like features. Soak in the scenery; ranked as Bandon's top attraction on TripAdvisor, users on the platform say that the sunsets here are spectacular. Additionally, many reviews suggest visiting during low tide to experience its tide pools and sea caves. Note that the beach at Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint is accessible via a staircase.
Although Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint is essential to your Bandon itinerary, so is Old Town, located only a five-minute drive away. This walkable area has everything you're looking for in a sleepy coastal community, including a pier, eateries, art galleries, and an assortment of adorable shops with delicious treats. Cranberry Sweets and More offers locally made jelly candies and other Oregon specialties. For souvenirs like shirts, hoodies, and fudge, check out Big Wheel General Store. It's safe to say that Bandon will provide a memorable beach vacation.
Unforgettable seaside activities in Bandon
With plenty of seaside adventures to go around, Bandon will likely make you fall in love with the southern Oregon coast. Naturally, you can expect to experience the city's mildest climates in the spring and summer, with highs typically ranging up to almost 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Rain is always a possibility, so ensure you have a weatherproof jacket handy. However, there is another incentive that will draw you to Bandon during these seasons. Each year, a series of labyrinths created by artists, known as Circles in the Sand, are etched at Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint. Typically starting in April and ending in August, Circles in the Sand allows visitors to immerse themselves in the coastal environment as they traverse these labyrinths.
You must plan accordingly; these works of art are created in the morning and only last a few hours before the incoming tide washes them away. You can find a schedule with the days and hours the labyrinths will be available on Circles in the Sand's website. If you miss out on this experience, you can always gallop along the coast and Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint on horseback with Bandon Beach Riding Stables. They offer one-hour guided day and evening tours for guests who are 6 and older. According to reviews from Google, this excursion is one for the books and is suited for beginner riders. Open year-round, reservations for Bandon Beach Riding Stables can be made online.
There are several other beaches in and around Bandon to explore. You can enjoy a scene hike at Bullards Beach State Park and visit the Coquille River Lighthouse, a late 19th-century structure. Or, head to Coquille Point, where you'll discover the mighty Elephant Rock, another picturesque sea stack.
Feast on seafood and how to reach Bandon, Oregon
Get a taste of the Pacific by dining at Bandon's Old Town. After all, what's a beach vacation without indulging in fresh seafood? The Wheelhouse and Crowsnest is a nautical-themed spot that is open for lunch and dinner, offering seafood crepes and Cajun-inspired dishes like gulf prawns and po'boys. Tony's Crab Shack overlooks the water and offers a selection of grilled fish, clam chowder, and Dungeness crab dinners served with coleslaw and garlic bread. Keep in mind that Tony's Crab Shack primarily has outdoor seating. With these two establishments and many more, it's little wonder that Bandon is part of Oregon's coastal food trail that's brimming with seafood markets, berries, and farm-to-fork eateries.
Bandon does not lack options when it comes to lodging. However, the Bandon Inn is ranked as the best in the city on Tripadvisor and is located steps away from Old Town. With three stars and ocean views, this award-winning hotel will be the cherry on top of your beach vacation. In the spring, one night at the Bandon Inn can cost up to $200, while the summertime sees prices over $300.
Bandon is located about a four-hour drive away from Portland. This is also where you'll find the nearest major airport. Depending on where you're traveling from, it might be easier to fly into Eugene Airport or the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend. The latter is closest to Bandon but has limited flights. Either way, renting a vehicle is recommended, as Bandon is far from the only unique destination on the southern Oregon coast. If time permits, visit the nearby Coos Bay, an underrated artsy city with natural beauty and serene beaches.