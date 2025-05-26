Oregon's 'Quintessential Beach Town' Is A Perfect Getaway With Dramatic Coastal Views And A Cozy Downtown

If you're ever in need of a little magic in your life, the Southern Oregon coast's salty air and lush greenery will be sure to inspire. Not far from Floras Lake (a secret mecca for hiking, kiting, and water adventures) is Bandon, a destination in Coos County. Established in 1891, the city, famed for its flourishing cranberry industry, has been called a "quintessential beach town" by Travel Oregon. Bandon offers visitors a trip filled with dramatic coastal views and time well spent at the city's cozy Old Town.

Bandon is home to Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, a site with a number of impressive sea stacks. This includes the eponymous Face Rock, known for its human-like features. Soak in the scenery; ranked as Bandon's top attraction on TripAdvisor, users on the platform say that the sunsets here are spectacular. Additionally, many reviews suggest visiting during low tide to experience its tide pools and sea caves. Note that the beach at Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint is accessible via a staircase.

Although Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint is essential to your Bandon itinerary, so is Old Town, located only a five-minute drive away. This walkable area has everything you're looking for in a sleepy coastal community, including a pier, eateries, art galleries, and an assortment of adorable shops with delicious treats. Cranberry Sweets and More offers locally made jelly candies and other Oregon specialties. For souvenirs like shirts, hoodies, and fudge, check out Big Wheel General Store. It's safe to say that Bandon will provide a memorable beach vacation.