This Lake-Hugged South Dakota City Blends Natural Beauty With Big Culture In A Cute Small-Town Setting

Watertown is too far east to be mountainous, but that doesn't mean it lacks natural beauty. Arguably, the best way to enjoy its landscape is by hiking the Lake Kampeska Loop. This takes you 14.3 miles around the massive lake, winding by its shores and diving into forests and open spaces along the way. This trail meanders past the Sandy Shore Recreation Area — consider hanging out here if you want to sink your toes into the sand and work on your tan.

The above trail features long stretches of hiking on a paved roadway, so if you'd prefer a more rugged trek, turn your eyes south to Pelican Lake. Though the lake is smaller, it features 5.5 miles of trails, each mile carving through prairies painted with wildflowers, giving you a relaxing way to spend an afternoon. There's even a seasonal kayak rental service, beach, and fishing pier, turning it into the ideal spot to indulge in all sorts of activities.

On the other side of town, tucked next to Interstate 29, is the unassuming Conservation Park. The 30-acre green space is composed of wetlands, waterways, and rolling hills, and it was designed by Terry Redlin — a famous wildlife artist born in Watertown. The trail begins at the Redlin Art Center, and it's here you'll discover 160 original oil paintings from Watertown's most famous resident. Be sure to give it a look in between your adventures. Interested in more artwork? Head to Birchtree Gallery and Northern Lights Stained Glass, located in historic uptown Watertown, to find inspiring local creations.