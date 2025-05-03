This Lake-Hugged South Dakota City Blends Natural Beauty With Big Culture In A Cute Small-Town Setting
South Dakota is home to some big attractions, including an iconic resort in Custer State Park and a tiny town known as America's "Window to the West." It's also where you'll find natural wonders like Badlands National Park and Black Hills National Forest, making South Dakota a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. However, travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure should instead venture to the northeastern corner of the state, where they'll find the small city of Watertown and an abundance of untouched natural beauty.
Watertown is quite remote. Over 100 miles north of Sioux Falls and four hours west of Minneapolis, its out-of-the-way location is the reason you'll find few crowds at its lakes, trails, and charming downtown streets. The Watertown Regional Airport flies direct to Denver and Chicago, though folks visiting beyond these two hubs will need a connecting flight. But like all remote destinations, travelers seeking peace and quiet and charming small-town vibes will find it to be a trip worth taking. Along with the pristine waters of Lake Kampeska and Pelican Lake, Watertown offers heaps of cozy local restaurants, distinctive lodging options, and a handful of museums and art galleries, making it a small town with a big personality.
Lake Kampeska and Watertown's natural beauty
Watertown is too far east to be mountainous, but that doesn't mean it lacks natural beauty. Arguably, the best way to enjoy its landscape is by hiking the Lake Kampeska Loop. This takes you 14.3 miles around the massive lake, winding by its shores and diving into forests and open spaces along the way. This trail meanders past the Sandy Shore Recreation Area — consider hanging out here if you want to sink your toes into the sand and work on your tan.
The above trail features long stretches of hiking on a paved roadway, so if you'd prefer a more rugged trek, turn your eyes south to Pelican Lake. Though the lake is smaller, it features 5.5 miles of trails, each mile carving through prairies painted with wildflowers, giving you a relaxing way to spend an afternoon. There's even a seasonal kayak rental service, beach, and fishing pier, turning it into the ideal spot to indulge in all sorts of activities.
On the other side of town, tucked next to Interstate 29, is the unassuming Conservation Park. The 30-acre green space is composed of wetlands, waterways, and rolling hills, and it was designed by Terry Redlin — a famous wildlife artist born in Watertown. The trail begins at the Redlin Art Center, and it's here you'll discover 160 original oil paintings from Watertown's most famous resident. Be sure to give it a look in between your adventures. Interested in more artwork? Head to Birchtree Gallery and Northern Lights Stained Glass, located in historic uptown Watertown, to find inspiring local creations.
The best dining and lodging in Watertown, SD
Uptown is where you'll discover many of Watertown's best dining options. Dempsey's Brewery Restaurant and Pub is a local favorite, and it's also one of the top restaurants on TripAdvisor. The Irish pub features a seasonal outdoor eating space, an indoor dining area adorned with colorful artwork, and a drink menu featuring an extensive list of microbrews crafted in-house.
Not quite sure what you're in the mood for? Stroll down Broadway, Kemp, and Maple. Along these three streets, you'll see Duffy's Bar, Shooter's Grill, Downtown Sushi, Maverick's Steak, Watertown Brewing Company, and the Snack Shack, among others. For dessert, swing by Watertown Confectionery. It whips up all sorts of delicious chocolate goodies, and it's also home to Ghost Town Winery if you're feeling a bit thirsty.
Camping is a popular choice when staying in Watertown. Dozens of sites line the shores of Lake Kampeska and Pelican Lake, putting you steps from the area's best natural attractions. Other options include Ramkota Hotel and the Dakota Sioux Casino and Hotel. The former provides cozy, home-style accommodations and on-site dining at Minervas, while the latter is 15 minutes north of town but offers a restaurant, gaming tables, and slots. It's not quite as luxurious as the casinos found at a quaint Nevada town in the Virgin River Valley, but it's a fun place to unwind after a day spent exploring.