Hidden In Montana's Paradise Valley Is A Soothing Hot Spring Getaway Right By Yellowstone National Park
The western U.S. states of Wyoming and Montana are home to one of the most famous national parks in the world: Yellowstone, where America's greatest idea was first embodied in 1872. Over 150 years later, not only has Yellowstone inspired hundreds of national parks around the world, but it's also firmly ensconced, worldwide, as a magical, unforgettable destination. And while Yellowstone certainly deserves the hype — between the geysers, the waterfalls, and the wildlife — the surrounding landscape is incredible, too.
Approximately 30 minutes outside Livingston, Montana, Yellowstone National Park's original gateway, and an eclectic artsy city surrounded by mountains, you'll find the historic Chico Hot Springs Resort, or just "Chico" to the locals. Chico has been an iconic destination in the Paradise Valley since its inception in 1900. While it's had many reiterations over the years, from simple lodgings to hospital to retreat, Chico has managed to stay true to its roots, harnessing that natural geothermal pools, serving excellent food, and hosting all kinds of travelers who come to soak, enjoy the Montana outdoors, or visit fellow icon, Yellowstone (about 40 minutes away by car).
Chico Hot Springs in Pray, Montana
Chico Hot Springs is technically located in the quintessential tiny Montana town of Pray (population 1,018), in the center of the famously picturesque Paradise Valley — a valley which truly embodies its name. However, the property, which covers 700 acres, is surrounded by forested mountains, giving it a secluded country feel. While many come to stay overnight in the wide range of lodgings, it's also popular for a day trip from Livingston, Yellowstone, and Bozeman. At the time of writing, Chico Hot Springs day passes are $14 for adults and $8 for children under the age of 7 and seniors over 65.
Those hoping to stay at Chico have a bevy of options to choose from, from a simple room in the historic main lodge (starting at $110/night), to the newer Lower Lodge (starting at $239/night), to the unique cabins or fully-outfitted Constega wagons, for those hoping to live out their Oregon Trail dreams (starting at $338/night). Besides swimming and soaking, guests can immerse themselves in the great outdoors via hiking, horseback riding, fishing, and hunting. Chico is also home to a romantic restaurant, a traditional saloon, and a poolside grill, along with a world-class day spa. Both locals and travelers from further afield frequent the waters of Chico, making it one of the best things to do in Montana.