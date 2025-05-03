Hidden In Montana's Paradise Valley Is A Soothing Hot Spring Getaway Right By Yellowstone National Park

The western U.S. states of Wyoming and Montana are home to one of the most famous national parks in the world: Yellowstone, where America's greatest idea was first embodied in 1872. Over 150 years later, not only has Yellowstone inspired hundreds of national parks around the world, but it's also firmly ensconced, worldwide, as a magical, unforgettable destination. And while Yellowstone certainly deserves the hype — between the geysers, the waterfalls, and the wildlife — the surrounding landscape is incredible, too.

Approximately 30 minutes outside Livingston, Montana, Yellowstone National Park's original gateway, and an eclectic artsy city surrounded by mountains, you'll find the historic Chico Hot Springs Resort, or just "Chico" to the locals. Chico has been an iconic destination in the Paradise Valley since its inception in 1900. While it's had many reiterations over the years, from simple lodgings to hospital to retreat, Chico has managed to stay true to its roots, harnessing that natural geothermal pools, serving excellent food, and hosting all kinds of travelers who come to soak, enjoy the Montana outdoors, or visit fellow icon, Yellowstone (about 40 minutes away by car).