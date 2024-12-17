The Best Things To Do In Montana Outside Of Glacier National Park

For a state so blessed with vast tracts of unspoiled nature, choosing the best scenic drive out there is hard to do. There's the amazing Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, but outside that park, one showstopper is the Beartooth Highway. It's a drive for the ages, also known as the Highway to the Sky. Technically a section of U.S. Route 212, it links the town of Red Lodge to Yellowstone National Park, twisting and turning for almost 70 miles. Its highest point is Beartooth Pass, 10,947 feet above sea level, but that is just one of the highlights. Drivers will see grand panoramas of high forests, rolling plains of tundra, and alpine lakes.

There are mountain ridges and peaks in all directions, and frequent switchbacks mean that even though the drive isn't long, it requires great vigilance to complete. Only open seasonally, usually from spring until the middle of fall, the drive is not to be missed. Just see what this contributor on Tripadvisor has to say about it. "This is one of the most beautiful drives I've ever been on. You are so high up. The sky was so blue and the views were so great. It's truly amazing."