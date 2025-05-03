We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you the type who frequently misses their train stop? Knowing this about yourself makes it hard to doze off. You're constantly checking the GPS and listening for announcements. However, if you're particularly tired or taking longer train rides, you'll need to catch some Zzzs. This is especially true when traveling on "America's Greatest Train Journey," which takes you through seven states in over 52 hours. Luckily, you can fall asleep soundly without worrying about missing your station. You just need a wake-up call!

A wake-up call can take several different forms. The most obvious option is to set an alarm on your phone, timing it shortly before your scheduled arrival. However, this method relies on the train running on time. Alternatively, you could use a GPS-based alarm, such as Wake Me There or Glarm, which allows you to set an alarm a certain distance from your destination — say, 5 or 10 miles beforehand. In Amtrak's sleeper train, you can even ask the attendant for an old-fashioned wake-up call. While you can also do this in coach, we wouldn't rely on busy train attendants to remember your request.

You might not fully trust one alarm. So why leave it up to chance? Try a combination of two or all three methods to ensure you don't sleep through your train stop. Whatever methods you choose, leave enough time to gradually open your eyes and gather your belongings. Otherwise, you'll find yourself jolted into consciousness and sprinting off the train.