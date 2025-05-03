Travelers Won't Ever Sleep Through A Train Stop With An Easy And Game-Changing Precaution
Are you the type who frequently misses their train stop? Knowing this about yourself makes it hard to doze off. You're constantly checking the GPS and listening for announcements. However, if you're particularly tired or taking longer train rides, you'll need to catch some Zzzs. This is especially true when traveling on "America's Greatest Train Journey," which takes you through seven states in over 52 hours. Luckily, you can fall asleep soundly without worrying about missing your station. You just need a wake-up call!
A wake-up call can take several different forms. The most obvious option is to set an alarm on your phone, timing it shortly before your scheduled arrival. However, this method relies on the train running on time. Alternatively, you could use a GPS-based alarm, such as Wake Me There or Glarm, which allows you to set an alarm a certain distance from your destination — say, 5 or 10 miles beforehand. In Amtrak's sleeper train, you can even ask the attendant for an old-fashioned wake-up call. While you can also do this in coach, we wouldn't rely on busy train attendants to remember your request.
You might not fully trust one alarm. So why leave it up to chance? Try a combination of two or all three methods to ensure you don't sleep through your train stop. Whatever methods you choose, leave enough time to gradually open your eyes and gather your belongings. Otherwise, you'll find yourself jolted into consciousness and sprinting off the train.
More hacks to sleep safely and comfortably on the train
Setting an alarm is just one factor to consider when sleeping on a train. You also need to find a sleep-worthy place to rest your head. Sleeper cars are set up for the occasion, but if you're in coach, it may be first-come, first-served. Arrive early and aim for a window seat so you can prop your head against the surface. Better yet, beeline for the quiet car. Although kids are technically allowed in Amtrak's quiet car, the rule is that passengers should remain silent.
Worrying about belongings makes it harder to fall asleep, so take some preventative measures. Rick Steves has expert tips to avoid getting pickpocketed, like fastening your luggage to your seat and using locks. Even a simple zip tie or shoelace can deter a pickpocket from rifling through your bag.
Lastly, get cozy! Are you a side sleeper stuck in coach? We have a luggage hack that makes sleeping in a coach car comfortable: put your bag under the footrest to create a horizontal extension. You should also wear comfy clothing and invest in solid sleeping gear. The 4litamz memory foam travel neck pillow is highly rated for comfort and comes with a portable, compact bag. Meanwhile, Musicozy's sleep headphones and eye mask blocks out light while easily connecting to your device's Bluetooth, enabling you to sleep soundly until you hear that preset alarm. Plus, since you're the only one hearing the alert, it won't annoy other passengers.