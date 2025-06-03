This Trendy Charleston Neighborhood Is A West Virginia Gem Blending Mountain Charm And Walkable Streets
West Virginia may not receive as much attention as other Appalachian destinations, like Georgia's Callaway Resort & Gardens or the Smoky Mountains gateway town of Townsend, Tennessee, but that's not because it lacks fascinating places to explore. In fact, you can discover tons of unique adventures here, from the canyons of New River Gorge National Park & Preserve to the affordable vacation spot of Charleston. Within Charleston, there is even the trendy neighborhood of Kanawha City, an inviting, walkable gem offering riverfront views, tasty restaurants, cute shops, and easy access to natural areas that show off the state's mountain charm.
You'll find this neighborhood cozied up to the Kanawha River in southeast Charleston. Despite changing over the years, the area has retained and developed its appeal to attract residents and visitors alike. While staying in this fascinating borough, look out for local events that show off the best of Kanawha City. In July, see the river come to life during the annual Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival. Festivities are held at Haddad Riverfront Park and include everything from a barbecue competition and live music to fireworks and a rubber duck race. If you can't swing a summer trip, autumn is a beautiful time in Kanawha City thanks to colorful fall foliage. For an extra budget-friendly trip in this already affordable area, travelers may also want to consider visiting in winter when lodging prices dip. The biggest cluster of Kanawha City hotel options are located on the neighborhood's southern end, where familiar and reliable chains offer affordable rooms.
When planning your trip to the area, remember that the closest major travel hub is West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) just 5 miles by car from Kanawha City. Other nearby transportation options include an Amtrak station right on Kanawha City's MacCorkle Avenue and a Greyhound bus stop in downtown Charleston.
Discover the best things to do and see in Kanawha City
Start your exploration of Kanawha City at the Charleston Bicycle Center. Here, you can tune up your bike and find nifty accessories for it or shop for a sweet new bicycle. Afterward, walk or cycle around the block for breakfast and coffee at Daily Dose Café. Located just down the road from Kanawha City's vibrant "You Can Do Anything" mural by artist Mallory Burka (daughter of former Kanawha City Community Association president and Charleston city council member Rick Burka), this cozy coffee shop is a great place to fuel up before heading over to Trivillian's Pharmacy and Soda Fountain. Dating back to 1950, this old-school pharmacy still fills prescriptions but also serves up diner food and ice cream treats at its soda fountain. Grab a burger or hot dog here for lunch, or swing by before closing time at 6 p.m. to get a milkshake or ice cream float. Before ending the day with dessert, plan to visit Pepperoni Grill for dinner. This well-reviewed restaurant serves up tasty pizzas, wings, calzones, and more in a comfortable, casual setting.
Other interesting places near Kanawha City include the Craik-Patton House, a small museum situated on the other side of the Kanawha River. This free-to-visit attraction resides within a historic, Greek Revival-style building that dates back to 1834. The home was constructed by James Craik, a descendant of first president George Washington's doctor, also named James Craik. You can find more museums (like the West Virginia State Museum) closer to downtown Charleston. Within neighborhood limits, the Kanawha City Community Center provides a free, low-key place for people to swim, play tennis, shoot pool, practice their table tennis skills, workout, lift weights, or challenge friends to a quick game of basketball.
Make Kanawha City your base camp for outdoor adventures
Bordering miles of green spaces like the Wallace Hartman Nature Preserve and Kanawha State Forest, Kanawha City serves as a prime gateway to outdoor fun around Charleston. At Wallace Hartman Nature Preserve, recreation opportunities include hikes along the Learning Loop Trail and birdwatching across 52 acres of wilderness. Other hiking spots here include the Adrian Road and Hampton Road trailheads. As you trek through the preserve, look for the old oak and hickory trees that helped this area earn a spot in the Old-Growth Forest Network. About 10 minutes away, Kanawha State Forest gives sightseers access to over 60 miles of trails (for hikers and cyclists), plus campgrounds, places to picnic, and playgrounds for kids. Families and wildlife enthusiasts will also appreciate the Nature Center at Kanawha State Forest, which hosts activities ranging from wildflower hikes to scavenger hunts. The nearby Circle B Stables also make it easy to journey through the forest on horseback (just make sure to stay on approved roads only). For even more fun, licensed anglers can head to the forest's fishing pier to catch trout.
Of course, with the Kanawha River so close by, you'll also want to check out kayaking and other water sports while staying in Kanawha City. Local put-in spots include Daniel Boone Park (just steps away from the Craik-Patton House) and a public boat ramp downtown. Outfitters like Charleston Riverfront Watersports rent out gear like pontoon boats, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and even hydro-bikes. This company also offers sunset cruises, which give sightseers the chance to soak in the local scenery at golden hour on the water.