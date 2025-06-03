This Trendy Charleston Neighborhood Is A West Virginia Gem Blending Mountain Charm And Walkable Streets

West Virginia may not receive as much attention as other Appalachian destinations, like Georgia's Callaway Resort & Gardens or the Smoky Mountains gateway town of Townsend, Tennessee, but that's not because it lacks fascinating places to explore. In fact, you can discover tons of unique adventures here, from the canyons of New River Gorge National Park & Preserve to the affordable vacation spot of Charleston. Within Charleston, there is even the trendy neighborhood of Kanawha City, an inviting, walkable gem offering riverfront views, tasty restaurants, cute shops, and easy access to natural areas that show off the state's mountain charm.

You'll find this neighborhood cozied up to the Kanawha River in southeast Charleston. Despite changing over the years, the area has retained and developed its appeal to attract residents and visitors alike. While staying in this fascinating borough, look out for local events that show off the best of Kanawha City. In July, see the river come to life during the annual Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival. Festivities are held at Haddad Riverfront Park and include everything from a barbecue competition and live music to fireworks and a rubber duck race. If you can't swing a summer trip, autumn is a beautiful time in Kanawha City thanks to colorful fall foliage. For an extra budget-friendly trip in this already affordable area, travelers may also want to consider visiting in winter when lodging prices dip. The biggest cluster of Kanawha City hotel options are located on the neighborhood's southern end, where familiar and reliable chains offer affordable rooms.

When planning your trip to the area, remember that the closest major travel hub is West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) just 5 miles by car from Kanawha City. Other nearby transportation options include an Amtrak station right on Kanawha City's MacCorkle Avenue and a Greyhound bus stop in downtown Charleston.