Alabama's Sugar-Sand Vacation Destination Offers Dolphin Cruises, Seafood Shacks, And Sunset Sails
Daytona might be a popular beach for vacationers, but there is a hidden paradise on the Alabama side of the Alabama-Florida line: Orange Beach. Conveniently located within the Gulf of Mexico, just a short 45-minute drive down FL-292 East from Pensacola, this gem in the Cotton State attracts visitors with its turquoise waters that brush up against the soft, sugar-sand beach. Orange Beach stands out with a variety of sun-filled activities and dining options, including dolphin boat cruises, beautiful beach sunsets, and plenty of seafood shacks.
Take a two-hour dolphin boat tour or a dolphin sunset cruise to see the aquatic mammals frolic and play in the Gulf waters. There are a handful of companies offering boat cruises, with some running both day and sunset outings. Whichever time you choose, bring those cameras along, as the dolphins will often catch some waves from the wake of the boat. The poses are endless, with playful dolphins jumping, spinning, and diving, while putting on a show for those on board.
For additional animal sightings, such as alligators and a variety of birds, consider Cetacean Cruises' Dolphin and Nature Eco Tour combination cruise. This two-hour tour allows guests to traverse through unknown creeks and swamp land, discovering the local flora and fauna. Watching these friendly creatures from a boat is amazing, but if a more up-close interaction is of interest, consider visiting one of these best places to swim with dolphins on your next adventure.
Gulf State Park offers diving, snorkeling, and plenty of sugar-sand beaches
While there are a few places that are thought of as the best locations for snorkeling and diving throughout Orange Beach, the jetties at Alabama Point East are one of the most popular diving spots. Alabama Point East is the beach area of Gulf State Park, which houses over 6,000 feet of white sandy beaches. There are kiosks that will accept cash or credit cards for the day-long parking rates: $10 for personal vehicles, $15 for passenger vans, and $30 for large RVs or trailers behind vehicles (prices accurate as of this writing).
There are plenty of activities available within this state park, including a dog park that includes a pond just for the canines, the Lake Shelby picnic area, a pier, and a nature center. Stop by the camp store to rent bikes. Extend the day into night by camping at the park; cottages, outpost campsites, and primitive campgrounds are available. Additionally, there are cabins and RV campsites up for grabs. And if you plan to snorkel at the beach, but you're new to this underwater activity, consider following our steps to plan the perfect snorkeling vacation.
Seafood shacks are plentiful in Orange Beach
A trip to Orange Beach isn't complete without at least one seafood meal, preferably at a beachside seafood shack. Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar has been named one of the top 10 seafood shacks in America by Fox News. Other seafood shacks in the area include a few outdoor-seated eateries, such as The Gulf-Orange Beach, which has a fillet of fish highlighted on the menu, or the Shrimp Basket, offering a little bit of everything.
Tripadvisor lists the top 10 places for seafood in Orange Beach, with options ranging from casual eateries to formal dining, along with a seafood market. Stop by Lartigue's Original Fresh Seafood Market for some crab legs to take back to your beach house rental, or head to the upscale waterfront Louisiana Lagniappe, where casual attire is accepted. Ginny Lane Bar & Grill provides views of yachts stored at The Wharf while serving up American, Creole, and Cajun-flavored seafood and pasta dishes, along with chicken and steak entrees.
Before leaving this paradise beach, consider stopping by other points of interest in the area. Orange Beach offers plenty more activities to fill up your days, including shopping at The Wharf; mini-golf, games, and go-karts at Adventure Island; and a trip aboard a floating mini tiki bar. When your visit reaches its end, consider an extension to your vacation at one of Alabama's most underrated beach towns, just a short drive away.