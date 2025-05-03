Alabama's Sugar-Sand Vacation Destination Offers Dolphin Cruises, Seafood Shacks, And Sunset Sails

Daytona might be a popular beach for vacationers, but there is a hidden paradise on the Alabama side of the Alabama-Florida line: Orange Beach. Conveniently located within the Gulf of Mexico, just a short 45-minute drive down FL-292 East from Pensacola, this gem in the Cotton State attracts visitors with its turquoise waters that brush up against the soft, sugar-sand beach. Orange Beach stands out with a variety of sun-filled activities and dining options, including dolphin boat cruises, beautiful beach sunsets, and plenty of seafood shacks.

Take a two-hour dolphin boat tour or a dolphin sunset cruise to see the aquatic mammals frolic and play in the Gulf waters. There are a handful of companies offering boat cruises, with some running both day and sunset outings. Whichever time you choose, bring those cameras along, as the dolphins will often catch some waves from the wake of the boat. The poses are endless, with playful dolphins jumping, spinning, and diving, while putting on a show for those on board.

For additional animal sightings, such as alligators and a variety of birds, consider Cetacean Cruises' Dolphin and Nature Eco Tour combination cruise. This two-hour tour allows guests to traverse through unknown creeks and swamp land, discovering the local flora and fauna. Watching these friendly creatures from a boat is amazing, but if a more up-close interaction is of interest, consider visiting one of these best places to swim with dolphins on your next adventure.