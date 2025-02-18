15 Best Places To Swim With Dolphins Across The World

Swimming in many places around this little planet of ours is such a treat, whether that is the crystal-clear waters of a Caribbean island or the many breathtaking destinations where you can swim with turtles. Even more exciting, perhaps, are the places where dolphins are present. Seals are sweet, and whales are certainly impressive, but does any sea creature capture our hearts quite like the dolphin? With their playful nature, incredible intelligence, and undeniably graceful movements through the water, it's hard not to be smitten with these marine mammals.

Seeing dolphins in the water — especially when they travel in large pods — is a thrilling sight in itself. But being able to swim alongside them is an even more special experience. From within the sea, travelers can really interact with them, watch in awe as they mimic the swimmer's motions, or zip close by as if playing a game of chicken. There are many waters all over the globe where dolphins live, but some of the destinations stand out. Using blogs and personal experience, we've sourced the best of the best.