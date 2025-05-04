The Heart Of Ft. Lauderdale Boasts This Florida Restaurant That Blends European And American Classics
You can't talk about a quintessential Florida vacation without bringing up places like Fort Lauderdale. Although Fort Lauderdale has one of Florida's most dangerous beaches, the city of about 185,000 is one of the Sunshine State's most well-known and visited tourist destinations, and for good reason. From beautiful beaches to incredible waterfront restaurants, the city offers everything needed for the perfect vacation. Speaking of Fort Lauderdale restaurants, one that's been making the rounds lately on social media is a swank place called Timbr.
Opening in February 2025, Timbr is located downtown on Las Olas Boulevard, just a stone's throw away from The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and the NSU Art Museum. With its sleek and simple exterior, the restaurant is meant to resemble a centuries-old European shop. On the inside, Timbr is all about trying to dazzle customers with a fun, offbeat ambiance. The restaurant almost feels like stepping foot into an arboretum, with two dining rooms: one decorated with trees and the other sporting a gorgeous glass ceiling and an endless array of gorgeous flowers adorning its walls. Upstairs, there's The Lounge, a snazzy bar area that'll have you ordering martinis like you're name's James Bond.
When it comes to the menu and kitchen, Timbr is all about vineyard cuisine. The restaurant's executive chef, former "Hell's Kitchen" and "Chopped" contestant Robyn Almodovar, draws inspiration from the European countryside, replicating the simplicity and freshness of cuisine found in a small French or Italian town. Of course, she is all about adding her own contemporary twist. As she explains to South Florida Sun Sentinel, "[W]e're bringing old classic dishes and we're going to modernize them and make it fun with the freshest ingredients that we can use."
What do reviews have to say about Timbr?
The Timbr menu isn't the biggest, but it seems to manage that balance of being concise while still having something for everyone. For appetizers, there are dishes you don't see everyday, like like oxtail empanadas and roasted bone marrow. On the entrée side, there are major filler-uppers, like braised lamb shanks and beef wellington. Prefer to keep it simple while eating out? Timbr has your back with salads, tortellini mac and cheese, truffle fries, artisanal pizzas, and more. For desserts, Robyn Almodovar seems to be all about the cheesecake.
As for what customers have been saying about the newly opened restaurant, reviews appear to be strong across the board. As of this writing, Timbr has four out of five stars on OpenTable, Yelp, and Google. While some customers note that the serving sizes do not justify the overall pricing and general growing pains such as long wait times for drinks and reservation mishaps, the food and overall ambiance have earned stellar praise. One Yelp reviewer writes, "Everything from the decor to the food to the service was excellent... The bone marrow appetizers was amazing! The lamb shank fell off the bone and the creme brûlée melted in my mouth." A customer on OpenTable writes, "Excellent service, delicious food and beautiful restaurant. Highly recommend."
If you're in Fort Lauderdale, consider stopping by Timbr to see what all the fuss is about after you're totally done exploring. There's a reason Fort Lauderdale is called "The Venice of America," as the city is one of Florida's best and has a lot to offer. You can spend the day relaxing on sandy shores or explore the walkable, historic neighborhood of Colee Hammock.