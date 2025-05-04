The Heart Of Ft. Lauderdale Boasts This Florida Restaurant That Blends European And American Classics

You can't talk about a quintessential Florida vacation without bringing up places like Fort Lauderdale. Although Fort Lauderdale has one of Florida's most dangerous beaches, the city of about 185,000 is one of the Sunshine State's most well-known and visited tourist destinations, and for good reason. From beautiful beaches to incredible waterfront restaurants, the city offers everything needed for the perfect vacation. Speaking of Fort Lauderdale restaurants, one that's been making the rounds lately on social media is a swank place called Timbr.

Opening in February 2025, Timbr is located downtown on Las Olas Boulevard, just a stone's throw away from The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and the NSU Art Museum. With its sleek and simple exterior, the restaurant is meant to resemble a centuries-old European shop. On the inside, Timbr is all about trying to dazzle customers with a fun, offbeat ambiance. The restaurant almost feels like stepping foot into an arboretum, with two dining rooms: one decorated with trees and the other sporting a gorgeous glass ceiling and an endless array of gorgeous flowers adorning its walls. Upstairs, there's The Lounge, a snazzy bar area that'll have you ordering martinis like you're name's James Bond.

When it comes to the menu and kitchen, Timbr is all about vineyard cuisine. The restaurant's executive chef, former "Hell's Kitchen" and "Chopped" contestant Robyn Almodovar, draws inspiration from the European countryside, replicating the simplicity and freshness of cuisine found in a small French or Italian town. Of course, she is all about adding her own contemporary twist. As she explains to South Florida Sun Sentinel, "[W]e're bringing old classic dishes and we're going to modernize them and make it fun with the freshest ingredients that we can use."