'The Birthplace Of Memorial Day' Is A Charming Pennsylvania Town With Specialty Shops And Cozy Lodging

Pennsylvania's state motto is "Virtue, Liberty, and Independence," so it's no surprise that the community of Boalsburg in this bastion of America's heritage is considered the "birthplace of Memorial Day" — at least according to locals. Located just five minutes south of Penn State University (and its Nittany Lions), Boalsburg is a quaint town of nearly 4,700 that punches above its weight when it comes to amenities including museums, wineries, hiking, and boutiques. And, with the university nearby, there's always something to see in the famous town of State College, too.

So, who were the Boals and how did the town earn its claim to fame? First named Springfield, the area drew interest from Irish settler David Boal, who built a cabin there in 1803, which is the town's oldest building now incorporated into the expanded Boal Mansion museum. Soon, the area became a stagecoach thoroughfare with its conjunction of roads. A post office was established in 1820, and a vote was taken to rename the town Boalsburg. When the Civil War raged on, three of the town's women laid flowers on the graves of local fallen soldiers in 1864, hence beginning the Memorial Day tradition, which today is a celebration with a parade, a community walk to the local burial ground, an arts festival, and other activities. A bronze statue honoring the women sits in Boalsburg's cemetery.

The rest of the year also offers a range of attractions in Boalsburg. Less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh — "America's death stair capital" — the area's seasonal attractions, from fall foliage to winter skiing at Tussey Mountain, mean you can visit anytime. Stay in quaint lodging like Apple Pony Inn, an equine-themed bed-and-breakfast in State College surrounded by apple trees with seven farmhouse suites. Or enjoy a refined stay at the recently renovated, Georgian-style Nittany Lion Inn on the Penn State campus.