'The Birthplace Of Memorial Day' Is A Charming Pennsylvania Town With Specialty Shops And Cozy Lodging
Pennsylvania's state motto is "Virtue, Liberty, and Independence," so it's no surprise that the community of Boalsburg in this bastion of America's heritage is considered the "birthplace of Memorial Day" — at least according to locals. Located just five minutes south of Penn State University (and its Nittany Lions), Boalsburg is a quaint town of nearly 4,700 that punches above its weight when it comes to amenities including museums, wineries, hiking, and boutiques. And, with the university nearby, there's always something to see in the famous town of State College, too.
So, who were the Boals and how did the town earn its claim to fame? First named Springfield, the area drew interest from Irish settler David Boal, who built a cabin there in 1803, which is the town's oldest building now incorporated into the expanded Boal Mansion museum. Soon, the area became a stagecoach thoroughfare with its conjunction of roads. A post office was established in 1820, and a vote was taken to rename the town Boalsburg. When the Civil War raged on, three of the town's women laid flowers on the graves of local fallen soldiers in 1864, hence beginning the Memorial Day tradition, which today is a celebration with a parade, a community walk to the local burial ground, an arts festival, and other activities. A bronze statue honoring the women sits in Boalsburg's cemetery.
The rest of the year also offers a range of attractions in Boalsburg. Less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh — "America's death stair capital" — the area's seasonal attractions, from fall foliage to winter skiing at Tussey Mountain, mean you can visit anytime. Stay in quaint lodging like Apple Pony Inn, an equine-themed bed-and-breakfast in State College surrounded by apple trees with seven farmhouse suites. Or enjoy a refined stay at the recently renovated, Georgian-style Nittany Lion Inn on the Penn State campus.
Learn about Boalsburg's past at the town's historical sites
You can't expect to visit a quaint Pennsylvania town and not engage with historical sites. A must-see marvel is the fully intact Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum. The fourth-generation Boal married a European woman who inherited the chapel treasures of the Columbus family and moved them to Boalsburg in 1909. You can get close to displays of artifacts including documents written by Christopher Columbus, a collection of rifles and swords dating back to the Middle Ages, and two remnants of the True Cross of Jesus.
History buffs will learn about the state's contributions to the armed services at the Pennsylvania Military Museum. It's home to a gallery of exhibits on sea power, military logistics, and tactics, showcasing the first tank built in the U.S. and the last horse-drawn ambulance used in the U.S. Army. Outside is a shrine and 29 monuments honoring the fallen, along with displays of armored personnel carriers, tanks, and battleship guns of the USS Pennsylvania. The museum is renovating and expects to reopen in 2026, but visitors can still walk the grounds and attend community events outside.
For more educational fun, take a quick drive to Penn State where you can explore the Frost Entomological Museum and get close to the research collection of more than 1 million arthropods including dragonflies, beetles, and scorpions. Or put on walking shoes for a stroll through the 10 acres of manicured gardens and 14 acres of winding paths of the university's arboretum, bursting with daffodils and bluebells in spring and holly and winterberry in winter. And before leaving State College, stop for a pick-me-up at Meyer Dairy Farms, a family-run business offering velvety ice cream, thick milkshakes, specialty cheeses, and more mouth-watering goods.
Discover wine, local shops, and nature in Boalsburg
Another draw of the region are its rolling hills that offer unique adventures and a handful of wineries (no wonder Penn State offers oenology programs). The Shingletown Gap hiking trail is a mere seven minutes away but feels worlds away in the Rothrock State Forest. A must-see is a visit to Historic Penn's Cave & Wildlife Park, about 20 minutes east of Boalsburg, where visitors can take a boat tour of the all-water cavern and check out stalactites or catch glimpses of mountain lions, bears, and cattle on a wildlife tour. For a sip or two, visit Seven Mountains Wine Cellars for some cabernets and malbecs at the wine bar in Boalsburg or the spacious tasting room about 20 minutes from town. Award-winning Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery touts its sauvignon blanc and cabernet, and University Wine Company offers whites and reds in its tasting room in State College.
More wine awaits at the cozy restaurants in town. Kelly's Steak and Seafood is great for hearty appetites, and Duffy's Tavern, rated the top local eatery on Tripadvisor, dates back to 1819 when it originally opened as Boalsburg Tavern. Visit for satisfying fare such as baked brie, lamb lollipops, and chicken wings. For a caffeine break, matcha drinks and macchiatos are available daily at Pump Station Café alongside breakfast burritos and chicken-salad sandwiches.
In between dining, wander through the unique shops along Main Street in historic downtown, which eschews chain stores. Stock up on lingerie, shapewear, and sleepwear at Your Perfect Fit, which also offers bra fittings. A Basket Full is a treasure trove of gifts, soaps, skincare, candles, and spa accessories. And chocolate lovers needing a fix, in the form of peanut butter cups and wine truffles, can stop by Chocolates by Leopold.