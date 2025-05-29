A Charming Historic City In Mississippi's Appalachian Foothills Boasts A Revitalized, Walkable Downtown
Mississippi is known for many things: the blues, delicious seafood, and the birthplace of William Faulkner. From Memphis, Tennessee, the Blues Highway (one of the most scenic road trips in America) takes you to Clarksdale, Mississippi, home to the Delta Blues Museum and the location of filmmaker Ryan Coogler's genre-defying, blues-scored vampire film "Sinners." Then there's Mississippi's charming Seafood Trail, where you can hit many cities offering fresh, mouthwatering catches from the Gulf with plenty of southern hospitality. Faulkner, one of America's greatest writers, also hails from the Magnolia State. Though many associate Faulkner with Oxford, an underrated cultural mecca with lively and creative energy, he was born about 40 minutes (33.7 miles) northeast of Oxford in New Albany.
Tucked away between the Tallahatchie River and the rolling hills of the Appalachians, New Albany is a scenic and historic city worth visiting for its delightful downtown and stunning outdoors. Voted 'Best Southern Small Town' by USA Today in 2017 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places, downtown New Albany is packed with plenty of unique shops and eateries. Tanglefoot Trail also begins in downtown New Albany and ends in Houston, Mississippi. Meanwhile, the Ingomar Mounds showcase large manmade hills where archaeologists uncovered precious relics of an ancient civilization.
New Albany is about 90 miles southeast of Memphis. Following I-22 into town will take drivers about an hour and 20 minutes. The best time to visit New Albany is from late April to late June or from mid-August to mid-October, so you can avoid the middle of the summer when it's the hottest and muggiest.
Explore New Albany's historic downtown
Downtown New Albany has beautifully restored heritage buildings in various styles, including Italianate, Neoclassical, Queen Anne, and Greek Revival. The Union County Courthouse, finished in 1909, is a stunning example of Classical Revival architecture. Besides being awed by architecture, the next best thing to do is shop inside these immaculate buildings. T. Sappington & Company offers high-quality clothing and accessories and has been a local favorite since 1956. Looking for a whimsical gift shop specializing in unique homewares and décor? Visit The Calico Mushroom.
When you need a little break from retail therapy, check out the Union County Heritage Museum. Revolving exhibitions teach about New Albany's modest origin as a sawmill town near several trade routes and its rapid growth during the age of the railroad. The William Faulkner Literary Garden is inspired by the Nobel Prize winner's love of plants. It's an outdoor space where you can sit with the thriving flora he used to set the scenes in his fiction. Feeling peckish after shopping and exploring? Head to The Vintage Market, a delicious deli with yummy chicken salad and an old-timey soda fountain.
Experience the amazing outdoors in New Albany
After perusing the plaza, you're ready for the Tanglefoot Trail, the longest rail-to-trail conversion in Mississippi. You can run, walk, or rent a bike from the welcome center if you prefer to cycle. Whether walking, running, or biking, you will be astounded by mesmerizing views weaving through the Appalachian foothills. Another fun Faulkner-related fact: The trail follows part of the railway built by Faulkner's great-grandfather. After your long journey, refuel at Brain Freeze Frozen Yogurt Bar, where you can choose various flavors ranging from chocolate and peanut butter to watermelon and espresso, then add fun toppings.
A little over 9 miles south of downtown New Albany are the Ingomar Mounds. The tallest mound measures 30 feet, making it one of the largest artificial mounds in the American southeast. Thirteen smaller mounds surround it. In 1885, archaeologists from the Smithsonian excavated the 63-acre site created 2,200 years ago. They speculate that Native Americans used the sites for ceremonies and burials. The area is now open to the public, and a nearby trail invites walking, running, and birdwatching.
After your day in New Albany, put your feet up in one of the town's quaint accommodations. Tallachatchie Townhouse is a charming bungalow within walking distance of the downtown plaza. If you prefer a quieter retreat away from the hustle and bustle, Concord Inn, a grand, historic estate with cozy rooms, is 7.5 miles north of downtown.