A Charming Historic City In Mississippi's Appalachian Foothills Boasts A Revitalized, Walkable Downtown

Mississippi is known for many things: the blues, delicious seafood, and the birthplace of William Faulkner. From Memphis, Tennessee, the Blues Highway (one of the most scenic road trips in America) takes you to Clarksdale, Mississippi, home to the Delta Blues Museum and the location of filmmaker Ryan Coogler's genre-defying, blues-scored vampire film "Sinners." Then there's Mississippi's charming Seafood Trail, where you can hit many cities offering fresh, mouthwatering catches from the Gulf with plenty of southern hospitality. Faulkner, one of America's greatest writers, also hails from the Magnolia State. Though many associate Faulkner with Oxford, an underrated cultural mecca with lively and creative energy, he was born about 40 minutes (33.7 miles) northeast of Oxford in New Albany.

Tucked away between the Tallahatchie River and the rolling hills of the Appalachians, New Albany is a scenic and historic city worth visiting for its delightful downtown and stunning outdoors. Voted 'Best Southern Small Town' by USA Today in 2017 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places, downtown New Albany is packed with plenty of unique shops and eateries. Tanglefoot Trail also begins in downtown New Albany and ends in Houston, Mississippi. Meanwhile, the Ingomar Mounds showcase large manmade hills where archaeologists uncovered precious relics of an ancient civilization.

New Albany is about 90 miles southeast of Memphis. Following I-22 into town will take drivers about an hour and 20 minutes. The best time to visit New Albany is from late April to late June or from mid-August to mid-October, so you can avoid the middle of the summer when it's the hottest and muggiest.