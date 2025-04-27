Mississippi's Tasty Seafood Trail Offers The Freshest Gulf Coast Flavors With A Side Of Southern Charm

The Gulf Coast of the American South has access to some of the world's best fresh seafood, hailing from both the Gulf of Mexico (also called the Gulf of America) and the Caribbean. But one state is taking things a step further when it comes to fresh-from-the-sea fare. The Mississippi Seafood Trail is a cooperative effort among the state's seafood industry and quality restaurants from all over the area to promote Mississippi's fresh-caught aquatic assets and to appeal to foodies who might otherwise overlook the stellar seafood dining options that Mississippi offers, regardless of their geography.

With more than 90 restaurants on the Mississippi Seafood Trail, diners across the Magnolia State — or travelers driving through Mississippi or visiting for business or vacation with a rental car at their disposal — can grab fresh Gulf oysters as far north as the Forklift Restaurant in Tupelo or gobble down fresh shrimp between hands of blackjack or Texas hold 'em at the Bayview Cafe inside Biloxi's Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino on Biloxi Bay. Fresh Gulf seafood makes its way all across Mississippi every single day, meaning there's almost nowhere diners and travelers can venture without being within a reasonable drive of a Mississippi Seafood Trail partner restaurant.

From the gorgeous Mississippi River city of Natchez, the southern terminus of a national scenic trail that offers hikes, drives, and unique beauty, all the way north to the suburb of Southaven near Memphis, seafood lovers of all stripes can get their fix. And, using the handy map available on the Mississippi Seafood Trail website, it's easy for diners to find a meal that might have been swimming just a day or so before placing an order with their server at any partner establishment.