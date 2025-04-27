Mississippi's Tasty Seafood Trail Offers The Freshest Gulf Coast Flavors With A Side Of Southern Charm
The Gulf Coast of the American South has access to some of the world's best fresh seafood, hailing from both the Gulf of Mexico (also called the Gulf of America) and the Caribbean. But one state is taking things a step further when it comes to fresh-from-the-sea fare. The Mississippi Seafood Trail is a cooperative effort among the state's seafood industry and quality restaurants from all over the area to promote Mississippi's fresh-caught aquatic assets and to appeal to foodies who might otherwise overlook the stellar seafood dining options that Mississippi offers, regardless of their geography.
With more than 90 restaurants on the Mississippi Seafood Trail, diners across the Magnolia State — or travelers driving through Mississippi or visiting for business or vacation with a rental car at their disposal — can grab fresh Gulf oysters as far north as the Forklift Restaurant in Tupelo or gobble down fresh shrimp between hands of blackjack or Texas hold 'em at the Bayview Cafe inside Biloxi's Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino on Biloxi Bay. Fresh Gulf seafood makes its way all across Mississippi every single day, meaning there's almost nowhere diners and travelers can venture without being within a reasonable drive of a Mississippi Seafood Trail partner restaurant.
From the gorgeous Mississippi River city of Natchez, the southern terminus of a national scenic trail that offers hikes, drives, and unique beauty, all the way north to the suburb of Southaven near Memphis, seafood lovers of all stripes can get their fix. And, using the handy map available on the Mississippi Seafood Trail website, it's easy for diners to find a meal that might have been swimming just a day or so before placing an order with their server at any partner establishment.
Seafood away from the sea? You bet
It may not be known as a cultural melting pot, but Mississippi is just that. With restaurants sporting rich Cajun heritage on the banks of the Mississippi River just across the water from Louisiana and barbecue joints in the rural heart of the state, the Mississippi Seafood Trail is an inclusive effort to show Mississippi visitors just how fresh seafood is put to good use by chefs and cooks all over the state, and not just in coastal communities. From the Mississippi Delta just south of Memphis to the suburbs of the capital city of Jackson, well away from the tidelines of the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi Seafood Trail partner restaurants have fresh fish, shrimp, crab, and oysters on hand.
And, of course, there's lots to see and do away from the salty Gulf Coast. The state boasts some excellent destinations for tourists, like Meridian, the Queen City that's full of outdoor adventure, art, and shops. Mississippi is also ripe with Civil War history. In Corinth, the timeless town with sought-after shopping and southern charm just south of the Tennessee border, diners can pop into Juju and Christa's Shrimpboat Cafe and order the jumbo grilled shrimp with side of corn on the cob and a slice of garlic bread.
More history awaits in Vicksburg, where the Civil War's western theater was decided in July 1863. Today, it's where the arts and outdoor recreation combine at one of Mississippi's oldest cities. Vicksburg is also home to two stops on the Mississippi Seafood Trail: Walnut Hills Restaurant, which resides in the historic Nogales House and serves to-die-for shrimp and grits, and the 10 South Rooftop Bar and Grill, which serves redfish over mashed potatoes and crawfish corn, all with a view of the Big Muddy at it meanders its way south to the sea.
The Seafood Trail really shines closer to the Gulf
Predictably, the closer visitors venture to get to the ocean, the more options they have. For instance, in and around the city of Biloxi — often called the "Vegas of the South" and known for its delicious seafood — there are 13 stops on the Seafood Trail. On the western end of Mississippi's Gulf Coast, near the border with Louisiana, is Tony's Family Restaurant, where diners can enjoy a fine shrimp scampi and garlic bread. Farther east, in Biloxi, Shaggy's Harbor Bar and Grill serves a stuffed avocado with yellowfin tuna poké. Craving bivalves? Not to worry. The oysters at the Half Shell Oyster House in Gulfport are still salty and freshly shucked from the Gulf.
The overarching message from the Mississippi Seafood Trail? No matter where visitors to the state may travel, they'll always be able to find restaurants that incorporate fresh Gulf seafood into their menus, even if the view of the ocean is nowhere in sight. From small, rural communities hundreds of miles from the Gulf to sparkling little harbor towns where the smell of the salt lingers in the sultry coastal air, there's a diner, pub, or fine-dining establishment where Mississippi tourists can sample some of the best and freshest seafood anywhere.