Let's be real: travel can be exhausting. Moving, packing, researching, flying, navigating a new place as a foreigner ... it can be a lot. And while cruise ships can get a bad rap, there's no denying the convenience they offer for those who want to see the world but either don't want to (or can't) approach it like a traditional traveler.

Since many of these non-traditional travelers are retirees, retirement and cruise ships tend to go hand-in-hand. After all, why shouldn't older people, who tend to be less mobile as they age, miss out on adventure on the high seas? After toiling away for 30-plus years, they deserve to explore our incredible world, too, and cruise ships can make that easier. And now, particularly adventurous retirees have discovered a new travel hack for cruise ships: living on them.

Yes, it's possible to live full-time on a cruise ship, and some long-term cruisers even insist it's cheaper than retiring in other places, like a retirement community. Cruises offer the benefits of medical personnel on board, built-in socializing opportunities, and provided meals with a variety of meal options, all with a side of new places, new faces, and incredible views. So let's dive a little deeper into why some travelers (especially retirees) are living on cruise ships full-time — and how much it really costs.