An Unusual Type Of Cruise Has Grown Increasingly Popular With Adventurous Retirees
Let's be real: travel can be exhausting. Moving, packing, researching, flying, navigating a new place as a foreigner ... it can be a lot. And while cruise ships can get a bad rap, there's no denying the convenience they offer for those who want to see the world but either don't want to (or can't) approach it like a traditional traveler.
Since many of these non-traditional travelers are retirees, retirement and cruise ships tend to go hand-in-hand. After all, why shouldn't older people, who tend to be less mobile as they age, miss out on adventure on the high seas? After toiling away for 30-plus years, they deserve to explore our incredible world, too, and cruise ships can make that easier. And now, particularly adventurous retirees have discovered a new travel hack for cruise ships: living on them.
Yes, it's possible to live full-time on a cruise ship, and some long-term cruisers even insist it's cheaper than retiring in other places, like a retirement community. Cruises offer the benefits of medical personnel on board, built-in socializing opportunities, and provided meals with a variety of meal options, all with a side of new places, new faces, and incredible views. So let's dive a little deeper into why some travelers (especially retirees) are living on cruise ships full-time — and how much it really costs.
Retiring on a cruise ship: it's possible!
On the surface, retiring on a cruise ship sounds complex and expensive. However, there are a variety of long-term cruising options, including ships that are designed for full-time residents only, like this luxurious all-residence cruise ship that sails to six continents. Other retirees live full-time on cruise ships by booking back-to-back cruises. This option is likely cheaper, although it requires more finagling. You'll have to plan your sailings ahead of time to ensure your ports-of-call overlap and to avoid select regions during the high season (or else you'll be paying the price, literally).
While most of the residents-only ships are not cheap — the prices can start upwards of two million dollars — some offer monthly rentals that are comparable to prices on land. Certain cruise ships offer all-inclusive prices that average out to around $30,000 per year, which is less than some people spend on housing alone. Not a bad deal!
Of course, there are a lot of considerations when it comes to your budget on a cruise ship, such as necessary amenities, inclusions, the type of cabin you choose, and desired locales. Just the fact that it could be possible, and for less than the cost of typical land living, opens a world of possibilities for retirees and travelers in general.