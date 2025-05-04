This Giant, All-Inclusive Resort In Costa Rica Is Set Amid Unspoiled Rainforest Beaches With A Lagoon Pool

Costa Rica is a country brimming with opportunity for nonstop awesome adventure. From its beautiful, hidden coasts like the biologically diverse Osa Peninsula, to underrated hiking gems like Braulio Carrillo National Park, Costa Rica is the perfect place for the outdoorsy soul. However, it's also a terrific destination for relaxing, relaxing, and more relaxing. If you're researching options for the ultimate Costa Rican beach trip and aren't afraid to crack open the piggy bank, this beautiful Central American country boasts many highly-rated resorts like The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort and Spa.

Surrounded by tranquil forests and the calming blue waters of Playa Conchal, the resort spans around 2,400 acres and makes for the perfect getaway for solo travelers and families alike. Now, full disclosure, a stay at this high-end oasis can start anywhere between $500 and $600 a night. So definitely keep that in mind when thinking of a potential trip, but always remember: the resort is all-inclusive which means that the room price covers beverages, food, and many resort-sponsored activities.

The Westin Reserva Conchal is a massive retreat with endless offerings. There's a sizeable gym, tennis court, an 18-hole golf course, and plenty of opportunities for water-based activities like kayaking and snorkeling. With the Westin Kids Club, parents can rest easy knowing there's an entire supervised zone for children to enjoy. With 24-hour complimentary room service, free breakfast, and a host of bars and restaurants that serve a wide array of spectacular cuisines, consider yourself all set in the food department. Last but not least, there's the pool, the resort's star attraction and a giant lagoon to lounge next to when you don't feel like heading down to the beach.