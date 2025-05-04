This Giant, All-Inclusive Resort In Costa Rica Is Set Amid Unspoiled Rainforest Beaches With A Lagoon Pool
Costa Rica is a country brimming with opportunity for nonstop awesome adventure. From its beautiful, hidden coasts like the biologically diverse Osa Peninsula, to underrated hiking gems like Braulio Carrillo National Park, Costa Rica is the perfect place for the outdoorsy soul. However, it's also a terrific destination for relaxing, relaxing, and more relaxing. If you're researching options for the ultimate Costa Rican beach trip and aren't afraid to crack open the piggy bank, this beautiful Central American country boasts many highly-rated resorts like The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort and Spa.
Surrounded by tranquil forests and the calming blue waters of Playa Conchal, the resort spans around 2,400 acres and makes for the perfect getaway for solo travelers and families alike. Now, full disclosure, a stay at this high-end oasis can start anywhere between $500 and $600 a night. So definitely keep that in mind when thinking of a potential trip, but always remember: the resort is all-inclusive which means that the room price covers beverages, food, and many resort-sponsored activities.
The Westin Reserva Conchal is a massive retreat with endless offerings. There's a sizeable gym, tennis court, an 18-hole golf course, and plenty of opportunities for water-based activities like kayaking and snorkeling. With the Westin Kids Club, parents can rest easy knowing there's an entire supervised zone for children to enjoy. With 24-hour complimentary room service, free breakfast, and a host of bars and restaurants that serve a wide array of spectacular cuisines, consider yourself all set in the food department. Last but not least, there's the pool, the resort's star attraction and a giant lagoon to lounge next to when you don't feel like heading down to the beach.
The reviews for this all-inclusive Costa Rican oasis are stellar
Over on websites like Tripadvisor, Expedia, and Booking, the Westin Reserva Conchal seems to garner endless praise. Guests applaud the all-inclusive resort's many amenities, cleanliness, incredible staff, proximity to the beach, excursion opportunities, and overall family-friendly setting. "We had a great family vacation at the Westin Playa Conchal! The resort was top notch in terms of cleanliness, service, food, and location," one Tripadvisor review explains. According to one guest on Expedia, the resort's outdoor grounds were downright breathtaking, especially with all the fascinating critters roaming about: "This hotel was the nicest I've experienced yet. Extremely hospitable and nice staff. The property was gorgeous, you would wake up and see monkeys and iguanas. Just stunning."
The closest airport to the resort is the Liberia International Airport, which is about 30 miles away, and has direct flights to multiple major U.S. hubs like Dallas, Charlotte, and Miami, to name a few. Don't stress over the idea of renting a car when arriving in Costa Rica; the resort's private airport shuttle transfer has earned nothing but praise from guests for its convenience and reasonable price. If you want to research more Costa Rican resorts, check out the scenic cliffside resort on Papagayo Peninsula. And for solo adventurers looking for more budget-friendly options, be sure to read about the best time to visit Costa Rica when there are fewer crowds.