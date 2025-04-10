Costa Rica's Most Scenic Cliffside Resort Is A Peninsula Paradise With Ocean Views And Treetop Villas
While there are many things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation, a stay at the gorgeous Peninsula Papagayo offers the pinnacle of eco-chic luxury. Cocooned in the peninsula's 1,400 acres of oceanfront jungle, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, promises a sleek and serene retreat coupled with the pura vida adventure characteristic of Costa Rica. Nekajui was unveiled in February as one of 2025's most anticipated hotel openings across the globe, and its discreetly stylish rooms and suites, excellent restaurants and bars, and bounty of amenities have exceeded expectations. The verdant hillside is dotted with 107 rooms and suites, including three treehouse-tented villas and a four-bedroom grand villa, all with spectacular ocean views that frame the setting sun perfectly. Multiple restaurants and bars showcase the local ingredients of Costa Rica and international flavors, from Niri Beach Club to Puna. The resort's ocean-facing swimming pools are scenic spots to lounge or swim, while the crescent-shaped beach is ideal for more adventurous pursuits like kayaking. The rest of the Peninsula Papagayo beckons with an 18-hole Arnold Palmer golf course, the Papagayo Explorers Program for zip-lining and hiking, and underwater adventures like snorkeling.
Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is located in the gated Peninsula Papagayo community. The nearest airport is the Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities and is a 40-minute drive from the resort. With an average high temperature of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the best time to visit the Peninsula Papagayo is during the dry winter season from December to April. While there may be rains during the summer and fall months, hotel rates are also more affordable.
Staying at Nekajui
Tucked into the canopied hillside, nearly all of the 107 rooms and suites boast ocean views, as well as plunge pools, private terraces, and outdoor showers. To reach some of the rooms, guests must cross a wooden bridge surrounded by verdant trees to create a treehouse-like atmosphere. Each of the accommodations' open and spacious interiors is crafted with the generous use of local wood, a neutral color palette, and floor-to-ceiling windows, so guests feel organically enveloped by the lush landscape. From your plunge pool or outdoor balcony, you can admire views of the Pacific Ocean unfurling around you, dotted with volcanic islets.In this tranquil oasis, you can really unplug in nature, which is what Rick Steves loves most about vacationing in Costa Rica, but without sacrificing any creature comforts.
Families or those looking for extra privacy will want to book one of the unique Treetop Tents for a truly luxurious glamping experience. Each of the Treetop Tents offers two bedrooms, a large outdoor terrace, and an infinity-edge swimming pool. And larger groups will be happy at the four-bedroom Nekajui Grand Villa, a contemporary masterpiece cantilevered over the cliffside. Each accommodation is assigned a butler (referred to as "manzu," the term for "friend" in the Chorotega language), who can help organize all activities and handle any requests.
Dining at Nekajui
Though Nekajui may feel far-flung, the gastronomy on offer is world-class. Begin your mornings discovering Costa Rica's rich coffee heritage and production at open-air Cafe Rincón, which serves breakfast and lunch. For a beach day, take the unique funicular which glides past the treetops down to the chic Niri Beach Club, located steps from the shore. On the menu here are tapas and Mediterranean specialties, such as octopus salad and seafood paella, for alfresco lunches and dinners. Cap off a day at Nekajui marveling at the setting sun over the Pacific Ocean at ÁMBAR, a tented treehouse bar perched above the emerald-colored canopy with an innovative array of cocktails. Famed Peruvian chef Diego Munoz helms the resort's restaurant Puna, which is only open for dinner and serves farm-to-table Peruvian cuisine prepared with local ingredients. For a more intimate experience, dine at the six-seat Japanese-Peruvian omakase bar.
"The restaurants are just stunning and the offerings are so creative," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Every meal was delicious. There is even an intimate speakeasy, hidden behind a panel within their Michelin quality Peruvian restaurant." The resort can also arrange private dining experiences in the ÁMBAR treehouse, on the property's lovely swath of beach, or on your private terrace.
What to do at Nekajui
Nekajui's prime position at the cusp of jungle and ocean guarantees both adventure and relaxation. Leisure lovers will want to beeline to the Nimbu Spa & Wellness, a luxurious refuge with a wide menu of pampering treatments. The spa boasts treehouse-style treatment rooms, a lap pool, steam rooms, and much more. Active travelers can also use the fully equipped fitness center. Around the resort, Costa Rica's beautiful and pristine wilderness invites more exploration. Guests have access to the Peninsula Papagayo's 250-acre private preserve, a natural wonderland for thrill-seekers. Here, guests can zipline, ATV, canoe, hike, mountain bike, and more. Nature lovers can also go bird watching or monkey seeking in the jungle. The waters surrounding the peninsula brim with rocky reefs and marine life, promising some of the best snorkeling in Costa Rica. Golfers can tee off at the peninsula's 18-hole Arnold Palmer golf course, while racquet enthusiasts can play tennis or pickleball on one of the resort's clay courts. The Marina Papagayo offers fishing charters, sunset sails, and yacht cruises to explore the picturesque peninsula.
Beyond the gates of the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo, more of Costa Rica's biodiversity awaits. A 35-minute drive from the resort will bring you to Playa Panama, a secret beach Costa Rican locals love with crystal clear waters and laidback vibes. Hikers will want to head even further afield to Rincón de la Vieja, an overlooked Costa Rican national park that has a jungle waterfall and relaxing hot springs. Home to an active, 6,200-foot volcano, the national park brims with hiking trails, perfect for a day trip about an 80-minute drive from Nekajui.