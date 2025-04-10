Costa Rica's Most Scenic Cliffside Resort Is A Peninsula Paradise With Ocean Views And Treetop Villas

While there are many things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation, a stay at the gorgeous Peninsula Papagayo offers the pinnacle of eco-chic luxury. Cocooned in the peninsula's 1,400 acres of oceanfront jungle, Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, promises a sleek and serene retreat coupled with the pura vida adventure characteristic of Costa Rica. Nekajui was unveiled in February as one of 2025's most anticipated hotel openings across the globe, and its discreetly stylish rooms and suites, excellent restaurants and bars, and bounty of amenities have exceeded expectations. The verdant hillside is dotted with 107 rooms and suites, including three treehouse-tented villas and a four-bedroom grand villa, all with spectacular ocean views that frame the setting sun perfectly. Multiple restaurants and bars showcase the local ingredients of Costa Rica and international flavors, from Niri Beach Club to Puna. The resort's ocean-facing swimming pools are scenic spots to lounge or swim, while the crescent-shaped beach is ideal for more adventurous pursuits like kayaking. The rest of the Peninsula Papagayo beckons with an 18-hole Arnold Palmer golf course, the Papagayo Explorers Program for zip-lining and hiking, and underwater adventures like snorkeling.

Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is located in the gated Peninsula Papagayo community. The nearest airport is the Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities and is a 40-minute drive from the resort. With an average high temperature of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the best time to visit the Peninsula Papagayo is during the dry winter season from December to April. While there may be rains during the summer and fall months, hotel rates are also more affordable.