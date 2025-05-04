One Of Florida's Top Gulf Coast Vacation Destinations Thrives On Scenic 30A, Renowned For White Sand Beaches

A trip along 30A's coastal strip in Florida's panhandle welcomes sunny skies and white sand beaches. The 26-mile stretch is peppered with seaside villages that feel like you stumbled upon hidden gem cities, each offering a different ambiance, while staying true to the dreamy beach town destinations Florida is known for. From chic, whitewashed buildings that feel like you entered the Greek Islands to cottage-like lodges that resemble those in Switzerland, your dream vacation is right at your fingertips without ever needing your passport.

One beach town, Santa Rosa, brings a sense of home to the area, resembling a quaint New England waterfront locale blended with Southern charm. It boasts nautical bliss with its pastel-colored buildings, where nature, art, and adventure coexist. You can fan out your towel on the powdery shoreline, shop around at the unique downtown boutiques, or go off the beaten path and rent a kayak to explore the lakeside of Santa Rosa.

The location is a bit far from major international airports. Instead, fly into Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and drive one hour southeast to get to the town. Due to its distant location from celebrity-forward areas like South Florida, where you'll find one of America's best cities for nightlife, Santa Rosa welcomes some low-key red-carpet-worthy stars. People like Matthew McConaughey often frequent the village for a peaceful getaway and like to visit some of the town's top spots. Keep your eyes peeled, as your quaint getaway becomes much more exciting if you can get a peek at a celebrity.