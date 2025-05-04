One Of Florida's Top Gulf Coast Vacation Destinations Thrives On Scenic 30A, Renowned For White Sand Beaches
A trip along 30A's coastal strip in Florida's panhandle welcomes sunny skies and white sand beaches. The 26-mile stretch is peppered with seaside villages that feel like you stumbled upon hidden gem cities, each offering a different ambiance, while staying true to the dreamy beach town destinations Florida is known for. From chic, whitewashed buildings that feel like you entered the Greek Islands to cottage-like lodges that resemble those in Switzerland, your dream vacation is right at your fingertips without ever needing your passport.
One beach town, Santa Rosa, brings a sense of home to the area, resembling a quaint New England waterfront locale blended with Southern charm. It boasts nautical bliss with its pastel-colored buildings, where nature, art, and adventure coexist. You can fan out your towel on the powdery shoreline, shop around at the unique downtown boutiques, or go off the beaten path and rent a kayak to explore the lakeside of Santa Rosa.
The location is a bit far from major international airports. Instead, fly into Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and drive one hour southeast to get to the town. Due to its distant location from celebrity-forward areas like South Florida, where you'll find one of America's best cities for nightlife, Santa Rosa welcomes some low-key red-carpet-worthy stars. People like Matthew McConaughey often frequent the village for a peaceful getaway and like to visit some of the town's top spots. Keep your eyes peeled, as your quaint getaway becomes much more exciting if you can get a peek at a celebrity.
Santa Rosa Beach for the outdoorsy traveler
While a lot of beach towns along 30A have a posh resort feel, Santa Rosa Beach is a more homegrown ambiance, connecting people to its natural landscape. For a generally flat state, there are plenty of hiking trails you can adventure down that lead to the emerald shoreline, like Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. The terrain isn't just a blanket of white sand beauty, but it consists of dunes 25 feet above sea level. According to Florida State Parks, the dunes have formed coastal dune lakes, making it one of the only two American states in the world that have this type of habitat. Other places include: Oregon, New Zealand, Australia, and Madagascar. You can also go camping, enjoy live music, and dip in the park's pool.
Aside from dune lakes, Santa Rosa Beach is home to Western Lake, where the Boathouse Paddle Club hops in kayaks or balances on paddleboards and enjoys the great outdoors. The town's coastline is 20 minutes north of Western Lake, giving you a range of hidden gems to discover beyond just a beach vacation. Then, after a day of exciting activities, it's time to head to the ocean and watch the sun dip below the horizon before dining at one of the town's mouthwatering locations or grabbing a beer at the local brewery.
The entertainment scene in Santa Rosa Beach
After a long day in the sun, you've probably worked up quite the appetite ... or maybe you're the type who can't wait for an ice-cold beer at the local breweries in town (check out Grayton Beer Company). Santa Rosa Beach has all that and more. From flip flops to wedges, you can dress down or put on your best suit for fresh seafood at places like Stinky's Fish Camp and Down Island Gulf Seafood Restaurant. They serve your finest plates, such as gulf fish tacos and snow crab legs. If you like to shuck some oysters, you can dine at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar not only for the food, but also for the live music and the guests.
The town's main square, Gulf Place, has a range of local boutiques, as well as a large amphitheater for community events, where locals and visitors can enjoy live performances. After all, if many country stars are in town, you can expect there to be an attractive arts scene. The are also galleries to browse and admire the many masterpieces, and the shopping center itself adds vibrancy to the space with its colorful buildings.
Whether you're here for the food, the music, the art, or just the feeling of sand between your toes, Santa Rosa Beach makes it easy to slow down, soak it all in, and savor the simple joys of coastal living in the Sunshine State's panhandle.