The Dutch Coast's Unconventional Low-Lying Islands Offer A Serene Sandy Getaway With Romantic Charm

Follow the Netherlands' shoreline to its northeastern extreme, and you'll discover a serene coastal region that flows into Denmark and Germany via a series of UNESCO-listed sand and mud flats known as the Wadden Sea (the Waddenzee in Dutch). This area is home to Earth's biggest tidal flats system, and while it's stunning with vast cinematic beaches perfect for uncrowded exploration, it's also known for the dangerous tides that can devour sandbars and swathes of beach in a matter of seconds. In the Netherlands, the Wadden Sea is accessible via the Frisian Islands, low-lying landmarks that form a natural barrier between the mainland and the North Sea. These islands reach from North Holland to Friesland, just west of Hamburg, Germany's Venice of the North.

The Frisian Islands are characterized by romantic, windswept beaches giving way to forests and pretty Dutch villages. Cycling and walking are the most popular methods to get around, but there are numerous opportunities for boat trips and horseback treks on the entirely car-free Vlieland Island. Meanwhile, Terschelling overflows with cultural events, traditional food, and a blissful 18 miles of sandy beaches, some more than half a mile wide.

Wildlife thrives here, with the Wadden Sea hosting unique ecosystems, and millions of migratory birds forming elegant murmurations in the sky. The Frisian Islands also attract an active crowd, as the legendarily windy coast is perfect for sports like windsurfing, surf-kayaking, and kitesurfing.