Situated Between Madrid And Barcelona Is A Wildly Underrated Town Offering A Slice Of Spain's Countryside

In all likelihood, trips to Spain will target Barcelona or its capital, Madrid. Savvy travelers might target alternative options like Valencia, Seville, or Granada. Few, however, would brush aside these choices and head towards a small municipality of about 4,500 people, about midway between Barcelona and Madrid: Calamocha. Far from being devoid of life and things to do, Calamocha affords travelers a unique opportunity. You can stand in the middle of the town and its beige, stone structures, rotate and behold the lush hills of Aragón, and feel truly transported to a bygone, rustic age. Then you can hit the trails and walk through the Spanish countryside.

Calamocha really does have everything you could hope to find in Spain, minus the crowds (and, admittedly, the grandeur) of its busiest metropolises. There are old churches like the Iglesia Parroquial Santa María la Mayor de Calamocha, ancient landmarks like an actual Roman bridge in an ethnological park, and 16th-century manor houses like Tejada Palace and the Vicente Palace amidst a townscape of buildings that look like New World Spanish missions fused with late medieval architecture. And for foodies (particularly meat lovers), there's the honest-to-goodness Museo de Jamón (Ham Museum) that teaches old-world methods of animal husbandry and food preparation. And bonus: You can walk across the entire town, longways, in less than 30 minutes. But most critically of all, you can do all this against the backdrop of the Spanish countryside. There are even hiking trails north from the town, and a lagoon and wetlands are a short drive west.