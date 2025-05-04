Portugal's Dreamiest Cliffside Town Might Be The Prettiest Spot On The Coast, Thanks To Its Hidden Beaches

When travelers head to Portugal for a beach vacation, chances are they do so with their eyes firmly fixed on the Algarve. Its hidden coves, unique landscapes, and miles of stunning, golden sand make it one of the best beach destinations in Europe and a favorite for holidaymakers, families, and anyone in search of sun and warm weather throughout the year. But while the Algarve certainly boasts some of the most breathtaking beaches in Portugal, it isn't the only place in the country for a wonderful seaside experience.

Hidden away in Portugal's Alentejo region, just to the north of the Parque Natural do Sudoeste Alentejano e Costa Vicentina, Zambujeira do Mar is a dreamy town perched on limestone cliffs overlooking a pristine, Blue Flag beach. A quiet, sleepy spot, it is popular with Portuguese tourists and daytrippers from Lisbon, as well as with surfers who come to the magnificent Atlantic swells.

Zambujeira do Mar is a tiny town of only around 900 people, in a fairly remote coastal spot. It is around 125 miles from Lisbon International Airport, and takes about two and a half hours by car. Faro International Airport in the Algarve is closer, around 75 miles away, and is reachable by car in an hour and 45 minutes. For those without a rental car, there are a few direct bus routes from Lisbon that take between three and four hours. It is a secluded place, not the most accessible, but this is what makes it such a treat to visit.