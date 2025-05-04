This Magical Mexican City Brims With Hidden Waterfalls, Refreshing Lagoons, And Nearby Volcano Hikes
Halfway between the cities of Veracruz and Puebla lies one of Mexico's "magic towns," Orizaba. That means the country recognizes the city for its enchanting qualities, its historical importance, and natural wonders. Orizaba is surrounded by natural beauty, including Mexico's highest volcano, Pico de Orizaba.
Even without conquering its icy peak, visitors to Orizaba can admire the mountain's dramatic scenery on more moderate hiking routes that begin a short drive from town. Within the city limits, you can also hike to elephant-shaped waterfalls, take a dip in chilly, crystal-clear lagoons, or pop into one of the city's dozens of museums that line the River Walk. For another beautiful "magic town," check out one of Mexico City's best day trips is a mountain town with mystical allure and stunning scenery.
To get here from Mexico City, you can take a bus to Orizaba, which takes around five hours. If you prefer flying, you can also fly from Mexico City to Veracruz's airport, Aeropuerto Internacional de Veracruz. Orizaba doesn't have an airport you can fly into, so you'll have to fly into Veracruz first, then take a rental car or a taxi to Orizaba, located about 85 miles away.
Explore Orizaba's attractions via the River Walk
A great way to get acquainted with the city is with a stroll along the River Walk, which winds through the town from the north to the south. The River Walk connects many of the city's parks, museums, and attractions. A notable stop is the Palacio de Hierro, the Iron Palace, which houses four museums. The government building was designed by Gustave Eiffel, famed for the Eiffel Tower. Today, it is the only known castle constructed entirely in the Art Nouveau style using metal.
For about $2.50 USD, you can buy an Oritour Ticket that's available to purchase at many museum ticket counters, which will give you access to more than 10 museums in the historic city. You can pick and choose from an array of museums that interest you, from the beer-themed Museo de la Cerveza, Orizaba Interactive Museum, to quirky museums like the Casa de las Leyendas, a museum dedicated to local folklore and legends decked out with unique, somewhat spooky sculptures.
Continuing on the River Walk, keep heading south to the Teleférico de Orizaba for great views of the city. The cable cars depart from Plaza Pichucalco and end at Cerro del Borrego, a park that overlooks the city. If you're up for it, there's also a steep trail to the park, or you can take the cable cars for around $3 USD round-trip. Whatever route you choose, visitors are rewarded with a glass walkway and observation deck called Atalaya de Cristal or Crystal Lookout for an additional $3 USD. Brave folks can zipline here for approximately $5 USD.
See waterfalls, dip in lagoons, and hike the trails of Mexico's highest Volcano
Near Orizaba lies Pico de Orizaba, the highest volcano and the third-tallest mountain in North America. The multi-day hikes are challenging, even for advanced hikers, and require professional mountain guides. The starting point for most of the hikes is Tlachichuca, a city located about 55 miles outside of the city, or about an hour-and-a-half drive from Orizaba. For something less challenging, there are also hikes that provide incredible views of the volcano where you don't summit the mountain. These hikes are ideal for beginners and lead you to stunning waterfalls formed by the glacier waters.
You don't have to leave the city limits to hike, see waterfalls, and swim in beautiful lagoons. Laguna de Ojo de Agua is a spring-fed lagoon with crystal-clear waters. It's refreshingly cold, with an average of 59 degrees Fahrenheit. The small lake is surrounded by food stalls, playgrounds, and a children's aqua park with slides, with row boats and paddle boats available for rent. It's free to enter, but it can get packed with people, so don't expect to have the place all to yourself.
For a great hike just 2.5 miles from the city center, the Paseo de los 500 Escalones offers one of Orizaba's most memorable climbs. The concrete stairway is made up of hundreds of steps that lead to the lush cloud forests of Río Blanco Canyon National Park. At the end, you can take a 950-foot-long zip line above the canyon. You'll also get a front-row seat to the sweeping views of the 66-foot-tall Cascade del Elefante, a waterfall shaped like an elephant trunk with rock-shaped tusks surrounding the falls. For some of Mexico's best natural wonders hidden in the jungles of a lesser-visited southern state, head to the Mexico-Guatemala border.