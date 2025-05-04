This Magical Mexican City Brims With Hidden Waterfalls, Refreshing Lagoons, And Nearby Volcano Hikes

Halfway between the cities of Veracruz and Puebla lies one of Mexico's "magic towns," Orizaba. That means the country recognizes the city for its enchanting qualities, its historical importance, and natural wonders. Orizaba is surrounded by natural beauty, including Mexico's highest volcano, Pico de Orizaba.

Even without conquering its icy peak, visitors to Orizaba can admire the mountain's dramatic scenery on more moderate hiking routes that begin a short drive from town. Within the city limits, you can also hike to elephant-shaped waterfalls, take a dip in chilly, crystal-clear lagoons, or pop into one of the city's dozens of museums that line the River Walk. For another beautiful "magic town," check out one of Mexico City's best day trips is a mountain town with mystical allure and stunning scenery.

To get here from Mexico City, you can take a bus to Orizaba, which takes around five hours. If you prefer flying, you can also fly from Mexico City to Veracruz's airport, Aeropuerto Internacional de Veracruz. Orizaba doesn't have an airport you can fly into, so you'll have to fly into Veracruz first, then take a rental car or a taxi to Orizaba, located about 85 miles away.