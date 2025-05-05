Some Of The Country's 'Most Unique Courses' Hide On This Indiana Golf Trail's Legendary Greens

Sports-mad Indiana is widely known as a state that eats, drinks, and sleeps basketball at all levels, from high school to the Pacers. However, another sport is rapidly growing at a fast pace across the state and causing a tremendous economic impact: golf. In 2022, per the Indiana Golf Association, the sport brought just over $2 billion to the state's economy. Hoosiers (and other Americans) are discovering that whacking a ball is a great way to build relationships, stay fit, and enjoy nature.

Golfers who want to play some of the country's most unique holes could take a boat, or they could visit Indiana's Pete Dye Golf Trail. Pete Dye's seven courses throughout the state are some of the most unique courses in America; in addition to being challenging, the courses tie together the state's heritage, love for sports, and scenic nature. While on the trail, you'll look over picturesque, 40-mile spans of rolling hills and the sprawling Hoosier National Forest, putt on a living research lab, and even drive inside a former U.S. Army fort and Indy Motor Speedway.

Three of the courses on the golf trail lie within a stone's throw of Indianapolis, where Dye lived and perfected his golf game in the 1950s. As he won championships and traveled for golf in the U.K., he began to draw inspiration for his courses from his travels. Pete Dye built his first 18-hole course in northeastern Indy, now named Maple Creek. As he grew in prominence as a course designer, his wife Alice, the "First Lady of golf course architecture," also made major contributions to the sport, notably making golf more accessible to women.