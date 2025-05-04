Argentina's Andes Mountains Hide A Serene Winery Recognized Worldwide For Its High-Quality And Elegance

Located in Argentina's Central Western region of Luján de Cuyo is the breathtaking province of Mendoza, filled with lush vineyards under the backdrop of the mighty, snow-capped Andes mountain range. Mendoza is one of the world's most underrated wine regions and is responsible for around 70% of Argentina's wine. In the north of the province lies the vibrant city of Mendoza, which has its own unique regional food culture and is a gateway for outdoor adventures and wine tours. Surrounded by stunning natural beauty and nestled in the shadow of the mountains, Mendoza made Islands' ultimate bucket list for a vacation to South America, and it should be on yours as well. And just 30 minutes from Mendoza is the exceptional, family-run Viamonte Winery, an award-winning treasure in the charming town of Chacras de Coria.

In a land where traditional viticulture is passed down through families over generations, it's no surprise that Viamonte's vineyards are more than 90 years old. They stretch across 62 acres of fertile land in the Andean foothills, growing a number of grape varieties including Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and the famed Malbec. This winery is owned and operated by a family of fourth-generation winemakers who aim to create high-quality products. And they have certainly achieved this goal, winning several international awards for their elegant wines (particularly their selections of Malbec, for which Argentina is known worldwide).

On top of its serene location boasting spectacular mountain views, Viamonte also offers luxurious facilities, making this the perfect place for a Mendozan getaway. The property includes a fine-dining restaurant, the winery and cellar, a pool, meeting facilities, a spa offering customized wellness treatments, and the Viamonte Winery Lodge. Stay in one of the seven delightful rooms here for a blissful and relaxing wine retreat in nature.