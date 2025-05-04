Argentina's Andes Mountains Hide A Serene Winery Recognized Worldwide For Its High-Quality And Elegance
Located in Argentina's Central Western region of Luján de Cuyo is the breathtaking province of Mendoza, filled with lush vineyards under the backdrop of the mighty, snow-capped Andes mountain range. Mendoza is one of the world's most underrated wine regions and is responsible for around 70% of Argentina's wine. In the north of the province lies the vibrant city of Mendoza, which has its own unique regional food culture and is a gateway for outdoor adventures and wine tours. Surrounded by stunning natural beauty and nestled in the shadow of the mountains, Mendoza made Islands' ultimate bucket list for a vacation to South America, and it should be on yours as well. And just 30 minutes from Mendoza is the exceptional, family-run Viamonte Winery, an award-winning treasure in the charming town of Chacras de Coria.
In a land where traditional viticulture is passed down through families over generations, it's no surprise that Viamonte's vineyards are more than 90 years old. They stretch across 62 acres of fertile land in the Andean foothills, growing a number of grape varieties including Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and the famed Malbec. This winery is owned and operated by a family of fourth-generation winemakers who aim to create high-quality products. And they have certainly achieved this goal, winning several international awards for their elegant wines (particularly their selections of Malbec, for which Argentina is known worldwide).
On top of its serene location boasting spectacular mountain views, Viamonte also offers luxurious facilities, making this the perfect place for a Mendozan getaway. The property includes a fine-dining restaurant, the winery and cellar, a pool, meeting facilities, a spa offering customized wellness treatments, and the Viamonte Winery Lodge. Stay in one of the seven delightful rooms here for a blissful and relaxing wine retreat in nature.
Experiencing Viamonte Winery in Mendoza, Argentina
There are five different tasting options (called "degustaciones") that you can book here: Degustación Clásica, Degustación Reserva, Degustación Alta Gama, Degustación En el País de los Ciegos, and El Tuerto es Rey. The first option is the most affordable, costing $19. It includes a guided tour of the winery, appetizers, and tastings of four of Viamonte's oak-aged selections. You can also tour the winery and vineyards without a tasting for $10, but why go all the way to Argentina's splendid wine country without enjoying the product? Another option for a laid-back, fun experience is the sunset visit. During the summer months (October to April, remember we're in the Southern hemisphere), Sunset Fridays are offered every week, while during the winter, it's only available on special dates. The set menu includes a selection of tapas, dessert, and two glasses of wine for around $64. Take in exceptional views of a cinematic sunset over the verdant vineyards, with the Andes visible in the distance. Unwind with excellent wine and light bites while listening to a live DJ play cachengue beats.
For all visits, advance reservation and payment is required. The tours and tastings can be booked from Monday to Saturday, and at the time of writing, they take place at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. They last between one and two hours, depending on the option booked, and they are available in English and Spanish. Visitors must be at least 18 years of age to attend.
All dining takes place at the winery's exquisite Restaurante 1912, the gourmet eatery serving up regional fare and bottles from Viamonte's cellar. The restaurant, open from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., can accommodate a variety of special diets (vegan, celiac, and vegetarian), and certain tables are accessible.
Staying at Viamonte Winery Lodge and planning your visit to Mendoza
To truly enjoy the serenity of the vineyards, a stay at Viamonte Winery Lodge is a must. This five-star, adults-only property offers two spacious luxury suites with an open-air bathtub and patio, as well as five deluxe rooms, furnished elegantly and filled with natural light. Each room has a king-size bed, work desk, en-suite bathroom, coffee and tea-making station, air conditioning, and a terrace with garden views. And every stay includes access to the outdoor pool (open seasonally), use of their bicycles, guided winery tour, Degustación Clásica package, and à la carte breakfast. Start your day slowly, with hot coffee, a delicious meal sourced from local ingredients, and views of the vineyard bathed in golden sunlight. Try morning yoga to awaken the senses, bike along scenic country roads, or tour Chacras de Coria. Then, take part in a wine tasting, exploring the best of Viamonte's offerings in a picturesque setting.
To reach Mendoza from abroad, you'll fly into Aeropuerto Internacional Gobernador Francisco Gabrielli (MDZ), more commonly known as El Plumerillo International Airport. As of this writing, there are no direct flights from the U.S. to Mendoza. However, non-stop flights are available to Buenos Aires from several American hubs, including Miami, Houston, Atlanta, and New York. From there, you can take an easy, two-hour domestic flight to Mendoza. The lodge can provide a shuttle service for an additional $30 per way — a 30-minute drive — or you can go by taxi.
Mendoza will certainly offer you countless wine-related and nature-based activities to fill your vacation days. But you should also ensure that you have time to explore other areas of Argentina, one of the best South American countries known for its safety, beauty, and affordability, including Buenos Aires and Bariloche.